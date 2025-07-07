UAE Eases Golden Visa Rules for Indians: Here's What’s Changed - All You Must Know

All you need to know about UAE’s Golden Visa | Image: Shutterstock

UAE Golden Visa: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has broadened the scope of its prestigious Golden Visa program, introducing a new nomination-based system for professionals across diverse sectors. Unlike earlier models that primarily required significant investment in real estate or businesses, this new initiative enables eligible individuals to secure long-term residency with fewer financial barriers, marking a substantial shift in the country’s immigration policy.

This development is particularly encouraging for Indian nationals, who form one of the largest expatriate communities in the UAE.

Initially Designed to Attract High-Net Worth

First launched in 2019, the Golden Visa program was initially designed to attract high-net-worth individuals through property and business investments. In 2022, the minimum investment threshold for a 10-year visa was reduced to AED 2 million, allowing a wider range of investors to participate.

However, in a major policy expansion announced in May 2025, the program now includes a much broader group of eligible professionals. The Gulf nation, thus, is moving beyond the original focus on entrepreneurs, investors, and top-performing students.

Who Qualifies Under the New Program?

The updated visa criteria now extend eligibility to:

Scientists, researchers, and executives

Frontline workers

School teachers, principals, and university faculty

Nurses with over 15 years of experience

Content creators such as YouTubers, podcasters, and digital influencers

Accredited e-sports professionals above the age of 25

Luxury yacht owners and maritime executives

Under the nomination-based policy, qualified Indian citizens can now acquire a lifetime UAE Golden Visa by paying a fee of AED 1,00,000 (approximately INR 23.30 lakh). Over 5,000 Indian nationals are expected to apply for the visa within the first three months.

India Among Pilot Countries

India and Bangladesh have been selected for the pilot implementation of this initiative. The Rayad Group, a UAE-based consultancy, has been entrusted with overseeing the nomination process in India.

As per Rayad Kamal Ayub, Managing Director of Rayad Group, this is a "golden opportunity" for Indian professionals. He added that the selection process would include a comprehensive background check covering anti-money laundering records, criminal history, and even social media activity.

More importantly, the assessment will examine how the applicant could contribute to the UAE’s economic, cultural, or scientific sectors, be it through trade, finance, start-ups, or professional services.

Application Process Made Simple

Applicants can now secure pre-approval from their home country without having to travel to Dubai. Submissions can be made through:

One Vasco centres (a visa concierge service)

Rayad Group’s registered offices

The official online portal

A dedicated call centre

Once verified by Rayad Group, applications will be forwarded to the UAE government for final approval.

Exclusive and Long-Term Benefits

Unlike property-based Golden Visas, which are revoked upon the sale or division of the property, the nomination-based visa offers lifelong validity. Visa holders can also bring their immediate family, employ domestic help, and engage in any business or professional activity within the UAE.

The Visa gives unmatched flexibility and permanence, and reflects the UAE’s long-term vision to retain top global talent.

A Strategic Step in UAE–India Relations

India’s inclusion in the initial rollout underscores the strengthening economic and diplomatic ties between the two nations, ties that have been reinforced since the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) came into effect in May 2022.

The nomination-based Golden Visa is part of a broader strategy to streamline residency pathways for CEPA partner countries. After India and Bangladesh, the program is expected to expand to China and other CEPA signatories.