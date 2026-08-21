Adesso, Hitachi Digital Services Collaborate to Advance AI-Led Enterprise Transformation

Bengaluru: German technology consulting and IT services company adesso SE and Hitachi Digital Services have announced a strategic partnership focused on enterprise digital transformation across artificial intelligence, cloud modernization, digital engineering and IT/OT convergence.

The collaboration brings together adesso’s capabilities in enterprise consulting, software engineering and cloud transformation with Hitachi Digital Services’ expertise in industrial digital solutions, AI, digital engineering and operational technology. Areas of focus include legacy modernization, AI adoption, data and technology infrastructure, and operational resilience.

The collaboration comes as enterprises move from AI experimentation towards broader deployment. Deloitte’s 2026 State of AI in the Enterprise report found that 40% of Indian respondents reported significant or full use of AI, compared with approximately 28% globally. However, scaling remains a challenge, with McKinsey’s 2025 global survey finding that nearly two-thirds of organisations had not yet begun scaling AI across the enterprise.

Infrastructure and data readiness remain significant considerations. A 2026 Cloudera survey found that 72% of enterprise technology leaders surveyed believed their existing data architecture required major changes to support future AI requirements, while 95% said infrastructure-related issues had delayed or cancelled AI initiatives.

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“Technology transformation is ultimately about people and collaboration. As enterprises navigate increasingly complex technology environments, strong teams, effective communication and trusted partnerships remain critical to creating sustainable business outcomes,” said Mark Lohweber, CEO, adesso SE.

The partnership will also draw on India’s engineering and technology capabilities within adesso’s global operating model, with teams in India and Europe working across projects, industries and markets.

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Pramod Muralidharan, Managing Director and Country Manager, adesso India, said India's role is expanding beyond technology delivery to innovation, collaboration and global market enablement. He added that the company is exploring opportunities to connect Indian startups with European enterprises and sees strong potential for cross-border innovation in healthcare and other regulated industries.

The companies are also exploring areas for cross-border collaboration involving Indian startups and European enterprises, including access to industry expertise and innovation ecosystems. Healthcare is another potential area, particularly medical devices and digital health, although regulated sectors require market-specific governance, cybersecurity and compliance frameworks.

For Hitachi Digital Services, the collaboration provides a framework to engage with enterprises across Germany and wider European markets, combining its capabilities in industrial digital transformation, AI, cloud modernization, digital engineering and IT/OT convergence with adesso’s consulting and regional market expertise.

“The collaboration brings together complementary capabilities across industrial digital transformation, AI, cloud modernization, digital engineering and IT/OT convergence, alongside adesso’s consulting expertise and European market knowledge,” said Vijay Srinivasan, Chief Growth Officer, Hitachi Digital Services.