Planning Amarnath Yatra 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know Before You Start | Image: X

Jammu: Every year, with the arrival of the monsoon, devotees from across India start preparing for the Amarnath Yatra which is a spiritual trek that leads to the high-altitude cave shrine of Lord Shiva in Jammu and Kashmir. This sacred site, located at 12,700 feet above sea level, is home to a naturally formed ice Shivling. Pilgrims believe it to be a divine symbol of Lord Shiva’s presence.

But the yatra is no easy feat. It involves trekking through steep and chilly Himalayan paths, often in unpredictable weather.

Yatra Schedule, Age Limit and Medical Eligibility

As announced by the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB), the Amarnath Yatra 2025 will take place from 3 July to 9 August.

To manage the heavy rush of devotees, authorities have capped the daily number of pilgrims to around 15,000 per day.

People aged between 13 and 70 years are allowed to undertake the pilgrimage. However, individuals with serious health conditions especially heart, lung or chronic diseases are advised not to participate.

Registration for Amarnath Yatra 2025: Online and Offline Methods

Online Registration: Step-by-Step Process

Visit the official website of SASB – jksasb.nic.in

Check here to check required step

to check required step Click on “Online Services” and choose “Yatra Permit Registration”

Read and accept the safety guidelines

Fill in your personal details including Aadhaar number, contact number, and intended yatra date

Upload a recent passport-size photo and a Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC)

Verify your mobile number via OTP

Pay the registration fee of ₹220 online

Download and print your Yatra Permit

Offline Registration Process

Those who prefer registering in person can do so through centres in Jammu:

Collect token slips from centres like Vaishnavi Dham, Panchayat Bhawan, or Mahajan Hall at least three days before your yatra date

Visit Saraswati Dham the next day for a medical check-up and registration

Complete biometric verification and Aadhaar check

Once cleared, you will receive your RFID card and yatra permit

Documents You Must Carry

To avoid last-minute hassle, keep these documents ready:

Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) from an authorised hospital

(CHC) from an authorised hospital Yatra Permit (clearly mentioning your selected route — Baltal or Pahalgam)

RFID Card issued after biometric registration

Aadhaar Card or Passport (for NRIs)

Six passport-size photographs

A valid mobile number

Proof of travel (air or train tickets matching the dates on your permit)

Yatra Route Options: Baltal vs Pahalgam

Via Pahalgam – The Traditional Path

This is a 36-km route, known for its scenic beauty. It usually takes around 3 to 5 days to complete the journey on foot. Pilgrims walking this path get to pass through dense pine forests, glacial streams, and beautiful meadows — making the yatra both spiritual and picturesque.

This route is ideal for people who have enough time and prefer a more gradual climb.

Via Baltal – The Quicker but Tougher Trail

The Baltal route is only 14 km long, but it is steeper and more physically demanding. It can be completed in 1 to 2 days, making it the preferred choice for fitter pilgrims who want to finish the yatra quickly.

While Baltal is shorter, it offers less scenic views and requires more stamina and preparation.

Helicopter Services Suspended for Amarnath Yatra 2025 After Recent Crash Incidents

According to the latest advisory, helicopter services will not be available during the Amarnath Yatra 2025 due to safety concerns after multiple helicopter crash incidents in the region.

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) has declared both Pahalgam and Baltal routes as ‘No Flying Zones’ from July 1 to August 10, 2025. This means pilgrims will not be able to use helicopters to travel to or from the Yatra routes this year.