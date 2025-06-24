Planning Amarnath Yatra 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know Before You Start

Updated 24 June 2025 at 14:01 IST
Jammu: Every year, with the arrival of the monsoon, devotees from across India start preparing for the Amarnath Yatra which is a spiritual trek that leads to the high-altitude cave shrine of Lord Shiva in Jammu and Kashmir. This sacred site, located at 12,700 feet above sea level, is home to a naturally formed ice Shivling. Pilgrims believe it to be a divine symbol of Lord Shiva’s presence.
But the yatra is no easy feat. It involves trekking through steep and chilly Himalayan paths, often in unpredictable weather.
As announced by the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB), the Amarnath Yatra 2025 will take place from 3 July to 9 August.
To manage the heavy rush of devotees, authorities have capped the daily number of pilgrims to around 15,000 per day.
People aged between 13 and 70 years are allowed to undertake the pilgrimage. However, individuals with serious health conditions especially heart, lung or chronic diseases are advised not to participate.
To avoid last-minute hassle, keep these documents ready:
READ MORE: J&K Police Heighten Security With AI-Based Facial Recognition System, Nabs OGW Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra | Republic World
This is a 36-km route, known for its scenic beauty. It usually takes around 3 to 5 days to complete the journey on foot. Pilgrims walking this path get to pass through dense pine forests, glacial streams, and beautiful meadows — making the yatra both spiritual and picturesque.
This route is ideal for people who have enough time and prefer a more gradual climb.
The Baltal route is only 14 km long, but it is steeper and more physically demanding. It can be completed in 1 to 2 days, making it the preferred choice for fitter pilgrims who want to finish the yatra quickly.
While Baltal is shorter, it offers less scenic views and requires more stamina and preparation.
According to the latest advisory, helicopter services will not be available during the Amarnath Yatra 2025 due to safety concerns after multiple helicopter crash incidents in the region.
The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) has declared both Pahalgam and Baltal routes as ‘No Flying Zones’ from July 1 to August 10, 2025. This means pilgrims will not be able to use helicopters to travel to or from the Yatra routes this year.
SASB has requested all pilgrims to plan their journey by foot or pony and follow the safety guidelines issued for the trek.
Published 24 June 2025 at 13:58 IST