Amid Heavy Rainfall In Delhi-NCR, Red And Orange Alerts Issued in Ghaziabad And Noida

Delhi NCR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert and an orange alert for Noida and Ghaziabad respectively amid heavy rainfall.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees below the season's average, according to the weather department. There was no warning for Delhi on Sunday morning, but the alerts were issued keeping the weather conditions in mind.

On Sunday morning, the IMD website said that Delhi was not under any weather alert and the weather was chilly due to the season.

According to IMD data mentioned in a previous report, Delhi is on track to achieve the coolest August in the last 13 years since 2012. The average maximum temperature recorded up until Saturday was 33.2 degrees Celsius. August 2012 saw an average high temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius. The number for this year is based on information that was available as of Saturday. In contrast, last August's average high was 34.1 degrees Celsius, and in 2023 it was 35.4 degrees.