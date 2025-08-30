Updated 30 August 2025 at 09:26 IST
September 2025 School Holidays in India: Check Full List of Festival Breaks and Closed Dates
September 2025 brings key school holidays across India, including Milad-Un-Nabi, Onam, and Durga Puja. Check the full list of festival breaks and closures.
New Delhi: September 2025 brings a welcome break for students, teachers, and parents with several school holidays across India. These holidays include major national festivals and regional celebrations, giving children time to relax, spend with family, or take part in cultural events.
Here's a full list of school holidays in September 2025, along with important dates and festival names.
September 5 (Friday) – Milad-Un-Nabi (nationwide holiday), Teachers’ Day (schools generally closed)
September 17 (Wednesday) – Onam (holiday in Kerala and surrounding states), Vishwakarma Puja (holiday in parts of North and East India)
September 21 (Sunday) – Bathukamma Starting Day (observed in Telangana and some parts of South India),
Note: Falls on a Sunday, but may impact regional school events
September 22 (Monday) – Mahalaya / Beginning of Durga Puja / Navratri (schools likely closed in West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, etc.)
September 29 (Monday) – Durga Puja – Saptami (school holiday in many eastern and northeastern states), Dussehra Saptami in Delhi schools
September 30 (Tuesday) – Durga Puja – Mahashtami (holiday across several states), Dussehra Mahashtami in Delhi schools
School holidays can vary by state, city, and even individual school policies. Parents and students are advised to check with their school’s official holiday calendar for the most accurate and updated information.
