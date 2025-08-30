September 2025 School Holidays in India: Check Full List of Festival Breaks and Closed Dates

New Delhi: September 2025 brings a welcome break for students, teachers, and parents with several school holidays across India. These holidays include major national festivals and regional celebrations, giving children time to relax, spend with family, or take part in cultural events.

Here's a full list of school holidays in September 2025, along with important dates and festival names.

September 5 (Friday) – Milad-Un-Nabi (nationwide holiday), Teachers’ Day (schools generally closed)

September 17 (Wednesday) – Onam (holiday in Kerala and surrounding states), Vishwakarma Puja (holiday in parts of North and East India)

September 21 (Sunday) – Bathukamma Starting Day (observed in Telangana and some parts of South India),

Note: Falls on a Sunday, but may impact regional school events

September 22 (Monday) – Mahalaya / Beginning of Durga Puja / Navratri (schools likely closed in West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, etc.)

September 29 (Monday) – Durga Puja – Saptami (school holiday in many eastern and northeastern states), Dussehra Saptami in Delhi schools

September 30 (Tuesday) – Durga Puja – Mahashtami (holiday across several states), Dussehra Mahashtami in Delhi schools