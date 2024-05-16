Advertisement

Info: Apple announced the iPad Air and iPad Pro recently. The company has not released updated iPad models.

The brand has released the iPad Air with the M2 chipset and the iPad Pro with the M4 chipset.

Advertisement

The brand debuted this product in the year 2022. You may now buy an iPad (10th Generation) at a low cost. The company set a beginning price of Rs 44,900. However, it is currently being marketed for Rs 39,900. Apple has dropped its prices by Rs. 5000.

Price of Different iPad Variants:

Advertisement

Following Apple's price decrease, the iPad (10th Gen) now starts at Rs 34,900. This price is for the 64GB Wi-Fi model. The price of the Wi-Fi model with 256GB storage is Rs 49,900. The price of the cellular model starts at Rs 49,900.

iPad Specifications:

Advertisement

The iPad 2022 features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD display. The device features a glass front, aluminium back, and frame. The business has included an A14 Bionic chipset in it. It comes in two storage options: 64GB and 256GB.