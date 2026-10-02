Apsara Jaiswal: Bringing Indian Heritage to the World Through Fashion and Empowering Women

Dallas: Fort Worth, Texas: Fashion designer, entrepreneur and founder Apsara Jaiswal is carving her own path in the world of fashion while carrying the richness of Indian heritage to a global audience. Based in Dallas–Fort Worth, Texas, Apsara is currently representing Texas as a contestant for Mrs India USA Universe 2027 under the Mrs Universe USA 2027 platform.

Her journey beautifully brings together fashion, entrepreneurship, culture and women’s empowerment. Through her brand, “I Am Apsara by Apsara Jaiswal,” she celebrates Indian ethnic wear, contemporary fusion, handloom traditions and bespoke fashion while creating a distinctive space for women to embrace their individuality.

Apsara’s work and creativity have also earned recognition on prestigious platforms. She received the Best Designer Award 2026 at Mrs Universe USA / MyDream Global, presented by acclaimed Indian filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. She was also honored with the Best Designer Award 2026 at Texas Fashion Week/MyDream Global, presented by acclaimed Indian actress Sunny Leone.

For Apsara, fashion is more than clothing. It is a way of expressing identity, preserving heritage and creating connections between traditional Indian craftsmanship and contemporary global style.

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Celebrating India's Craftsmanship

One of the most distinctive aspects of Apsara’s fashion journey is her connection with artisans across India. Through her work, she currently collaborates with artisans across 20 states of India, celebrating regional craftsmanship, textiles, handloom traditions and time-honored techniques.

Her vision is to bring the extraordinary artistry of Indian craftspeople to a wider international audience while creating meaningful opportunities for artisans.

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“I Am Apsara” reflects this philosophy by combining heritage with modernity. Her collections are designed to celebrate confidence, individuality and timeless elegance, allowing women to connect with Indian culture while expressing their own personal style.

Every Woman Is an Apsara

At the heart of Apsara’s brand philosophy is a simple but powerful belief: “Every woman is an Apsara.”

Her vision goes beyond fashion and embraces women of different ages, sizes, backgrounds and experiences. Through her brand and her work, she wants women to feel confident about who they are rather than feeling pressured to fit into conventional definitions of beauty.

She has also created the “I Am Apsara” Podcast, a platform dedicated to sharing the stories of everyday women and giving their experiences, journeys and voices a wider audience.

For Apsara, celebrating women means recognizing their stories and individuality—not simply their appearance.

A Message of Confidence and Individuality

Apsara believes women should never allow age, size, background or society’s expectations to determine their potential.

Her message is centered around embracing individuality, carrying one’s heritage with pride and having the courage to create an authentic path in life.

“You do not have to become someone else to be extraordinary,” is the essence of her message to women. For her, confidence, happiness and authenticity are qualities that every woman can wear proudly.

This philosophy is reflected in the brand’s tagline: “Wear Happiness.”

A New Chapter Through Mrs Universe USA 2027

Representing Texas as part of Mrs India USA Universe 2027, Apsara sees the pageant journey as another meaningful chapter in her personal and professional story.

For her, a pageant is not simply about a crown or a runway. It can provide women with an opportunity to share their journeys, represent their culture, build confidence and inspire others.

She expresses gratitude to the Mrs Universe USA and MyDream Global team for creating a platform where women can be recognized for their stories, achievements, purpose and individuality.

Being part of the platform has given Apsara another opportunity to connect her passions—fashion, culture, entrepreneurship and women’s empowerment—with a larger audience.

A Global Vision Rooted in India

Looking ahead, Apsara’s ambition is to establish I Am Apsara by Apsara Jaiswal as a globally recognized Indian fashion brand while remaining deeply connected to the roots of Indian craftsmanship.

Her larger vision is to help preserve India’s diverse artistic traditions, create opportunities for artisans and introduce their work to audiences around the world.

At the same time, she wants I Am Apsara to grow into a platform that celebrates women without boundaries of age, size, background or convention.

From fashion runways and designer recognitions to her work with artisans and her “I Am Apsara” Podcast, Apsara Jaiswal’s journey represents a blend of creativity, culture and purpose.