ASI Team Surveys Thiruparankundram Hill Amid Ongoing Court Dispute

Madurai: A seven‑member team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) began an inspection at Thiruparankundram hill on Tuesday, following instructions from the district administration. The team includes five experts from Chennai and two from Madurai, along with a police inspector who accompanied them for security.

The officials climbed the hill early in the morning and are examining a structure at the top, which has recently become the centre of public debate. Over the past few weeks, social media has been filled with claims and counter‑claims about whether the object on the hill is an ancient lamp post or simply a boundary marker. To clear the confusion, the district administration ordered a formal archaeological survey.

Long‑Standing Demand to Light a Lamp

For several years, some Hindu organisations have been asking for permission to light a lamp at the hilltop structure, which they believe is a traditional lamp post. A recent case filed in court revived the issue. In that case, Justice G. R. Swaminathan directed that a lamp should be lit at the top of the hill.

However, the Tamil Nadu government challenged this order and has taken the matter to the Supreme Court. Until the case is settled, the status of the structure and the permission to light a lamp remain under legal review.

Political Angle Adds to the Tension

The issue has also taken a political turn. Around 107 MPs from the INDIA alliance have reportedly signed a request seeking impeachment proceedings against Justice Swaminathan over his order in the case. This has added further attention and sensitivity to the ongoing dispute.