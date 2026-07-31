Asia's Future Cities Are Being Measured Differently. Here's Why That Matters.

As Asia's cities continue to expand, the challenge is no longer simply accommodating more people. Increasingly, governments, investors and urban planners are asking a different question. How can cities remain resilient, livable and economically competitive in the face of climate change, aging infrastructure and rising expectations for quality of life?

"I was born and raised in HCMC," Vietnamese content creator FABO Nguyen shared. "I have a lot of memories. My favorite thing was riding a motorcycle around the city, seeing how it was changing and getting inspired. But today, there are times during the day when you simply shouldn't go outside."

He reflects on the city's rapid transformation with both admiration and concern. "The city has never stood still. Look around, construction cranes are reshaping the skyline. In the next 10 to 20 years, it's going to become even more crowded and busier."

According to the United Nations, nearly 70% of the world's population is expected to live in urban areas by 2050, adding billions of new residents to cities already under pressure. At the same time, the IMD Smart City Index has shown that residents increasingly judge cities by their ability to improve everyday life through effective public services, mobility, environmental quality and transparent governance rather than technology alone.

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These shifts are also reshaping real estate. Investors are increasingly looking beyond location and scale to evaluate whether developments can demonstrate measurable environmental performance, operational resilience and long-term social value. International standards such as ISO 37122, which establishes indicators for smart cities, have therefore become an increasingly important benchmark for cities seeking to translate sustainability ambitions into measurable outcomes.

Across Asia, younger generations increasingly expect cities to offer not only economic opportunity but also healthier environments and a better quality of life. Yet rather than leaving the city he loves, FABO believes Vietnam is entering a new chapter. "I never want to leave HCMC.”

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“When I saw the vision of Vinhomes Green Paradise, I thought I found what I'd been looking for." His comments reflect a broader shift in how future cities are being planned across the region. Rather than treating sustainability solely as an environmental commitment, many developers are adopting broader frameworks that combine digital governance, resilience and long-term urban performance.

One example is Vinhomes Green Paradise, a 2,870-hectare coastal development in southern Vietnam. The project recently became the first Official Participant in New7Wonders' global campaign to identify the 7 Wonders of Future Cities, placing it alongside an international conversation about what defines the next generation of urban destinations.

The project also represents Vinhomes' broader ESG++ approach, which extends conventional Environmental, Social and Governance principles by incorporating ecological regeneration and climate adaptation.

Technology plays a supporting rather than symbolic role. Artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) systems and big-data platforms are designed to monitor environmental conditions, optimize energy consumption, improve public safety and support evidence-based urban management.

The development also integrates internationally benchmarked healthcare, education and public amenities while targeting renewable energy, net-zero mobility and ecosystem restoration throughout its lifecycle.

FABO believes these ambitions resonate well beyond Vietnam. "With ESG principles," he added, "you're going to have clean air, smart infrastructure and good governance. Then your children won't have to spend the future fixing our mistakes, they can focus on innovation and sustainable growth. That's what true legacy looks like."

Around the world, cities are pursuing similar objectives through different models. Singapore continues to expand digital public services and data-enabled urban management, while Saudi Arabia's NEOM has positioned artificial intelligence and sustainability at the center of its masterplan.

That broader transition is gradually changing how cities compete for investment, talent and long-term growth. Increasingly, success is defined not only by iconic skylines or landmark architecture, but by the ability to demonstrate measurable progress in sustainability, governance, resilience and quality of life.