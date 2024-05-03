Advertisement

Info: Google phone app to introduce New 'Audio Emoji' feature which will enable users to enjoy sound effects to conversations.

According to sources, Google is trying to introduce ‘Audio Emoji features’. These capabilities will add sound effects to chats and are likely to be featured in the next update to the Google Phone app.

Users can use these audio emojis by simply selecting one to trigger a fun animation and sound effect. However, there is a limit on how frequently you can use them, and there is a cooldown period between each use to avoid misuse.

representative/ANI

Audio emojis can be accessed in two ways: through a button in the overflow menu or via a chip in the primary calling UI.

In addition, Google might consider allowing customers to turn off this feature on their Android phones.



