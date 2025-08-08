August Kranti Diwas 2025: Date, Theme, History and Significance Behind Quit India Movement

August Kranti Diwas 2025: August Kranti Diwas, also known as Quit India Movement Day, is celebrated annually on August 8, Friday, to commemorate the start of the Quit India Movement.

The Quit India Movement, which brought together famous political figures and simple people from all walks of life with the shared objective of self-rule and sovereignty, continues to be a pivotal period in Indian history.

The theme of August Kranti Diwas (Quit India Movement Day) in 2025 would be, “National Unity, Democracy, and Civil Courage”.

This theme draws attention to the movement's basic principles and challenges people to consider their own roles in preserving them.

History of ‘August Kranti Diwas’:

India gained freedom as a result of the campaign, which also demonstrated that a nonviolent strategy can work even in dreadful situations like the one India faced in 1942.

Every year on August 8, this day is celebrated. In 2025, it will celebrate its 83rd anniversary on a Friday.

In recognition of the courage and sacrifices made by people involved in the struggle, August Kranti Day is celebrated annually throughout India with ceremonies, seminars, and cultural events.

Date and Background of August Kranti Diwas in 2025:

The historic Quit India Movement is commemorated on August Kranti Diwas, often called the Quit India Movement Day.

It demanded that British forces led by Mahatma Gandhi leave the nation immediately and was started on August 8, 1942.