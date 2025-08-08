Police Rules Out Communal Angle In Huma Qureshi's Brother Asif Qureshi's Murder By Teens, Deceased's Wife Alleges 'Conspiracy'

Actors Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem's cousin Asif Qureshi has allegedly been murdered near his New Delhi residence by two brothers, Ujjwal (19) and Gautam (18), who lived in the neighborhood, following a dispute over parking of a scooty. The wife of the deceased said that the murder was deliberate and the result of a conspiracy. She claimed that her husband and the accused had got involved in altercations previously too, when they abused him without provocation had threatened to kill him.

Asif Qureshi was murdered in New Delhi's Jangpura area on August 7 | Image: Sourced

A relative of the deceased said that last year in November, the accused and their family members barged into Asif's home with a big stone and tried to "kill him". About the incident last year, she said, "They tried to kill him in November too. They had brought a big stone but we intervened. They barged inside the home and threatened him," she added.

About what unfolded on the fateful night of August 7, Asif's relative said that the family members of the accused pounced on him and attacked him mercilessly. She accused the elder brother Ujjwal of delivering a blow to Asif's chest with a sharp object that led to him falling on the floor and bleeding to his death. The deceased was rushed to the hospital by his brother but declared dead on arrival.

“The scooter was parked, so he (Asif) told them to move it. They started arguing and abusing him. My brother-in-law objected and asked them to not use cuss words. Then his (accused) brother arrived, and the elder brother hit him with an iron object, causing him to bleed. Everyone from their family attacked him. He was attacked on the chest with the weapon and immediately fell down and started bleeding. No one intervened. The brother was called up and he arrived in 15-20 minutes. They rushed him to the hospital, but the doctors said that he had died,” Asif's relative recounted about the night he was murdered.

Murder accused Ujjwal and Gautam have been arrested by the Delhi police | Image: X

The police has arrested the two accused Ujjwal and Gautam and further investigation is underway.

Police rules out communal angle

The investigating authorities have ruled out communal angle in Asif Qureshi's murder.