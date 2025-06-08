Bank Holidays: Banks to Stay Shut for 3 Days Between June 9–15; Check City-Wise List

Banks in some parts of India will remain closed on three days between June 9 and June 15, due to a festival and regular weekend holidays, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

Check When and Where banks will be closed this week:

June 11: Banks in Shimla and Gangtok will be closed on June 11 to observe Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti, the birth anniversary of poet and saint Kabir Das.

This day is celebrated on the full moon of the Hindu month Jyeshtha, which usually falls in May or June.

June 14: All banks across India will be closed on June 14, as it is the second Saturday of the month. As per RBI rules, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays.

June 15: As usual, all banks will also be closed on Sunday, June 15.