Bank Holidays in June 2025: State-Wise List of Public Holidays in India | Image: Freepik

As June 2025 approaches, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a list of state-wise bank holidays across the country, apart from the standard weekly offs. These holidays, declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, will be observed in various states due to national and regional festivities. The customers are advised to check the list carefully and plan their schedule accordingly.

Regular Weekly Offs

June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 (Sunday): All banks across India will remain closed.

June 10 & 24 (Second and Fourth Saturdays): Banks across all states will observe their routine closures.

Check Full list of state-wise bank holidays in June 2025 –

Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid): Key Dates

June 6 (Friday): Banks in Kerala will remain shut.

June 7 (Saturday): Banks will be closed in all states except Gujarat, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Kerala.

June 11 (Wednesday): Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti and Saga Dawa

Banks in Sikkim and Meghalaya will observe a holiday to honor the birth anniversary of the saint-poet Kabir Das and the Buddhist festival Saga Dawa.

June 12 (Thursday): Sikh Guru Guru Hargobind Ji Birth Anniversary

Observed in Jammu and Kashmir as a regional holiday

June 14 (Saturday): Pahili Raja

Marked in Odisha and Punjab, celebrating the onset of monsoon and the start of the agricultural season.

June 15 (Sunday): YMA Day

Mizoram will observe YMA Day, celebrating community service and unity.

June 27 (Friday): Ratha Yatra/Kang

A major public holiday in Odisha and Manipur, the festival celebrates Lord Jagannath’s chariot procession.

June 30 (Monday): Remna Ni (Peace Day)

Banks in Mizoram will remain closed to mark the historic peace accord signed in 1986, ending years of insurgency.