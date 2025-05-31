Bank Holidays in June 2025: Are Banks Open or Closed on Bakri Eid, June 7? Find Out Here

Updated May 31st 2025, 14:48 IST
In June 2025, banks across India will observe up to 12 holidays, including national festivals, regional observances, and the standard weekly offs. While the exact number of holidays may vary depending on the state, all public and private sector banks will be closed on Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.
As Bakri Eid falls on June 7 this year, which is also a Saturday, banks will remain closed on that day.
June 1 (Sunday) – Weekly off
June 7 (Saturday) – Bakri Eid/ Second Saturday
June 8 (Sunday) – Weekly off
June 14 (Saturday) – Second Saturday
June 15 (Sunday) – Weekly off
June 22 (Sunday) – Weekly off
June 28 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday
June 29 (Sunday) – Weekly off
Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid): Key Dates
June 6 (Friday): Banks in Kerala will remain shut.
June 7 (Saturday): Banks will be closed in all states except Gujarat, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Kerala.
June 11 (Wednesday): Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti and Saga Dawa
Banks in Sikkim and Meghalaya will observe a holiday to honor the birth anniversary of the saint-poet Kabir Das and the Buddhist festival Saga Dawa.
June 12 (Thursday): Sikh Guru Guru Hargobind Ji Birth Anniversary
Observed in Jammu and Kashmir as a regional holiday
June 14 (Saturday): Pahili Raja
Marked in Odisha and Punjab, celebrating the onset of monsoon and the start of the agricultural season.
June 15 (Sunday): YMA Day
Mizoram will observe YMA Day, celebrating community service and unity.
June 27 (Friday): Ratha Yatra/Kang
A major public holiday in Odisha and Manipur, the festival celebrates Lord Jagannath’s chariot procession.
June 30 (Monday): Remna Ni (Peace Day)
Banks in Mizoram will remain closed to mark the historic peace accord signed in 1986, ending years of insurgency.
Even though bank branches will be closed on these dates, essential digital banking services such as ATMs, UPI, mobile banking, and internet banking will remain fully operational.
The list of holidays is released jointly by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the respective state governments, keeping in mind regional and national events.
