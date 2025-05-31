Delhi’s Unpredictable May Weather Continues: IMD Issues Fresh Alert For Rain, Gusty Winds, Thunderstorms Till June 4

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather alerts for May 31 to June 4, affecting various regions across India. | Image: representative

New Delhi: Weather in the national capital has taken an unexpected turn this May, with conditions far from the typical scorching summer. Delhi recorded 188.9 mm of rainfall, making it the wettest May on record.

On Saturday, the city began the day with a minimum temperature of 34.8°C, one of the warmest mornings of the season.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly to generally cloudy skies over Delhi and surrounding areas from May 31 to June 2. During this period, light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are expected, with wind speeds likely to reach up to 60 km/h during storm activity. Residents are advised to remain cautious and prepared for sudden changes in weather.

Northeast India: Heavy to Extremely Heavy Rainfall Alert

The Northeast is expected to receive widespread rainfall over the next 7 days, with isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over several states like Meghalaya, Assam, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh. On 31th May, exceptionally heavy rainfall (>30 cm) is forecast over Meghalaya.

Assam & Meghalaya: Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected on May 31 and June 1.

Meghalaya: May experience exceptionally heavy rainfall on May 31, which may lead to flooding or landslides in vulnerable areas.

Tripura & Arunachal Pradesh: Likely to receive very heavy rainfall on May 31.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim: Forecasts indicate heavy to very heavy rainfall continuing through June 1.

These intense rains can lead to localized flooding, landslides, and transport disruptions in hilly regions.

South India: Monsoon-like Conditions with Thunderstorms

Southern Peninsular India is set to experience widespread thunderstorms and gusty winds ranging from 40-50 kmph, especially in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

Kerala and Mahe are likely to see extremely heavy rainfall on May 31, which could lead to localised flooding, waterlogging, and transport disruptions. In Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, heavy to very heavy rain is expected the same day, increasing the risk of urban flooding in low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, Coastal Karnataka is set to receive heavy rainfall from May 31 through June 2, while South Interior Karnataka is expected to witness heavy showers on May 31. Coastal Andhra Pradesh is also forecast to receive heavy rainfall on May 31, with the potential for localised water accumulation.

The IMD has also warned that thunderstorms across the region may cause waterlogging, uprooting of trees, and flight delays, particularly in major urban centres. Residents are advised to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow instructions issued by local authorities.

Northwest India: Thundersqualls and Dust Storms

Regions in Northwest India, especially Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan, are bracing for scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, accompanied by thundersqualls and gusty winds reaching 70 kmph. Dust storms are likely in West Rajasthan.

In Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, a thundersquall with wind speeds of 50–60 km/h is expected on May 31, which could lead to falling trees, flight delays, and power disruptions.

Himachal Pradesh is likely to see thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain on May 31 and June 1, raising concerns over landslides and flash floods in hilly areas. Similarly, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand are forecast to receive heavy rainfall during the same period, potentially affecting road travel and mountain settlements.

West Rajasthan will experience dust storms on May 31, with another spell likely between June 2 and 5. These storms may reduce visibility, disrupt transport, and damage standing crops and structures.

The IMD predicts temperature changes in the coming days, with a 2–3°C drop in Northwest India, a 3–5°C rise in East India over four days, and a 2–4°C increase in Central India over two days. No major changes are expected elsewhere. Rising temperatures may lead to heatwave concerns in early June.