Bengaluru Metro Gets New Yellow Line Today: Here's List of Stations, Timings, Route and Ticket Prices

Bengaluru Metro Gets New Yellow Line Today: Know Stations, Timings, Route | Image: X

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the long-awaited Yellow Line of Bengaluru's Namma Metro, connecting RV Road in South Bengaluru to Bommasandra in the east.

This new metro corridor covers 19.15 km, features 16 elevated stations, and is expected to serve up to 8 lakh passengers daily. Built at a cost of ₹7,160 crore, the Yellow Line is set to ease traffic congestion and provide faster connectivity to some of Bengaluru’s busiest areas.

Bengaluru Yellow Line Metro Route and Stations

The Yellow Line passes through major IT and industrial zones such as Silk Board Junction, BTM Layout, Electronic City, and Bommasandra Industrial Area.

These areas are home to large companies like Infosys, Biocon, and TCS.

Here’s the full list of Yellow Line metro stations:

1. RV Road (interchange with Green Line)

2. Ragigudda

3. Jayadeva Hospital (future Pink Line interchange)

4. BTM Layout

5. Central Silk Board

6. HSR Layout

7. Oxford College

8. Hongasandra

9. Kudlu Gate

10. Singasandra

11. Hosa Road

12. Electronic City-I

13. Konappana Agrahara

14. Huskur Road

15. Hebbagodi

16. Bommasandra

Bengaluru Yellow Line Metro Timings:

Service starts Monday, August 11

Trains will run from 5:00 AM to 11:00 PM

Initially, 3 driverless trains will operate every 25 minutes

Frequency will improve to 20 minutes later in August

Bengaluru Yellow Line Metro Ticket Prices:

Metro fares on the Yellow Line will be similar to the existing fare system:

Minimum fare: ₹10

Maximum fare: ₹90

PM Modi Flags Off Vande Bharat & Phase 3