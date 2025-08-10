Bengaluru Metro Gets New Yellow Line Today: Here's List of Stations, Timings, Route and Ticket Prices

Updated 10 August 2025 at 12:33 IST
Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the long-awaited Yellow Line of Bengaluru's Namma Metro, connecting RV Road in South Bengaluru to Bommasandra in the east.
This new metro corridor covers 19.15 km, features 16 elevated stations, and is expected to serve up to 8 lakh passengers daily. Built at a cost of ₹7,160 crore, the Yellow Line is set to ease traffic congestion and provide faster connectivity to some of Bengaluru’s busiest areas.
The Yellow Line passes through major IT and industrial zones such as Silk Board Junction, BTM Layout, Electronic City, and Bommasandra Industrial Area.
These areas are home to large companies like Infosys, Biocon, and TCS.
Here’s the full list of Yellow Line metro stations:
1. RV Road (interchange with Green Line)
2. Ragigudda
3. Jayadeva Hospital (future Pink Line interchange)
4. BTM Layout
5. Central Silk Board
6. HSR Layout
7. Oxford College
8. Hongasandra
9. Kudlu Gate
10. Singasandra
11. Hosa Road
12. Electronic City-I
13. Konappana Agrahara
14. Huskur Road
15. Hebbagodi
16. Bommasandra
Service starts Monday, August 11
Trains will run from 5:00 AM to 11:00 PM
Initially, 3 driverless trains will operate every 25 minutes
Frequency will improve to 20 minutes later in August
Metro fares on the Yellow Line will be similar to the existing fare system:
Minimum fare: ₹10
Maximum fare: ₹90
During the event at the IIIT-B campus in Electronic City, PM Modi also flagged off the Bengaluru-Belagavi Vande Bharat Express and launched Phase 3 of Namma Metro. This expansion will add 44.65 km of new lines and benefit 25 lakh people, with a projected cost of ₹15,610 crore.
