Bengaluru Metro Refuses Entry to Shirtless Passenger, BMRCL Responds

Bengaluru: A man was reportedly barred from boarding the Metro train on Tuesday by officials from the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) due to his unbuttoned shirt.

The BMRCL staff at the Doddakallasandra Metro Station had asked the man to button up his shirt and come to the Metro station with clean clothes, otherwise he would not be allowed to enter the Metro station.

In the meantime, fellow passengers 'intervened', with one recording the incident and sharing it on social media.

"One more cloth/attire related incident happened in front of me just now. A labourer was stopped and told to stitch up his top two buttons. When did Namma Metro become like this?" The co-passenger shared this on X, tagging BMRCL and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.

The post quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter), drawing the attention of social media users.

"No differentiation will be made on the basis of whether the passengers are rich or poor, men or women. The officials suspected that the passenger was in an inebriated state, and he was made to stand to ensure he would not trouble women and children while travelling on the Metro. After counselling, he was allowed to travel," an official said.

Earlier, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation faced public backlash and dismissed a security staff member after BMRCL personnel prevented a farmer from boarding the train.

