Bengaluru to Shivamogga Gets a Vande Bharat Upgrade: Faster Rail Travel on the Horizon

Bengaluru is all set to enhance its high-speed rail connectivity with the introduction of a new Vande Bharat Express connecting the city to Shivamogga. The train service is poised to significantly ease travel between the state capital and Central Karnataka, particularly for students, professionals, and business travelers.

Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan shared the news via social media platform X, writing, “Shivamogga-Bengaluru Vande Bharat soon.” Although the exact launch date and detailed schedule are yet to be disclosed, the announcement has sparked enthusiasm among Shivamogga residents, who have long been demanding a fast and efficient rail link to Bengaluru. Shivamogga lies approximately 300 kilometers from the city.

Shivamogga Link to Mark Karnataka’s 12th Vande Bharat Express

The demand for this route grew louder following infrastructure developments in Shivamogga, notably the inauguration of the Shivamogga Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023. The upcoming train will act as a strong complement to the region’s air connectivity, offering a modern and comfortable alternative for regular commuters.

Once operational, the Shivamogga link will mark Karnataka’s 12th Vande Bharat Express and further bolster the state's high-speed rail network. With this, Bengaluru will be directly connected by Vande Bharat trains to seven key cities - Mysuru, Chennai, Ernakulam, Hyderabad, Dharwad, Coimbatore, and Belagavi.

These premium trains are known for slashing travel times and providing an enhanced passenger experience with upgraded amenities. Earlier in May, Karnataka witnessed the launch of the Bengaluru-Belagavi Vande Bharat Express, which runs on a day-return schedule, departing Belagavi early in the morning and returning by night.