  • Indian Railways Announces Special Trains For Shravani Mela 2025: Check Routes, Timings, And All Other Details

Updated 11 July 2025 at 14:59 IST

Indian Railways Announces Special Trains For Shravani Mela 2025: Check Routes, Timings, And All Other Details

Railway has announced special trains for devotees during Shravani Mela 2025, starting July 10. Checkout the details here.

Reported by: Utsavi Pandey
Special Trains For Shravani Mela 2025
Special Trains For Shravani Mela 2025 | Image: Shutterstock

Special Trains for Shravani Mela 2025: To ensure smooth and comfortable travel for devotees during the upcoming Shravani Mela 2025, Indian Railways has introduced multiple tri-weekly special trains between Ranchi (RNC) and Bhagalpur (BGP). These trains will operate from 10 July to 12 August 2025, easing travel for Kanwar pilgrims from Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal heading towards the sacred shrine of Baba Dham in Deoghar.

Train Schedule Details

The Railways has scheduled two sets of special trains—08610/08609 and 08646/08645—for this purpose.

Train 08610 (RNC–BGP Shravani Mela Special)

This train will depart from Ranchi every Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday at 11:00 PM, reaching Bhagalpur the next day at 1:00 PM. It will make stops at major stations including:

  1. Muri
  2. Kosai (KSX)
  3. Bokaro Steel City (BKSC)
  4. Rajabera (RJB)
  5. Dhanbad (DHN)
  6. Kumarpur (PKA)
  7. Chirkunda (CRJ)
  8. Jasidih (JSME)
  9. Jhajha (JAJ)
  10. Kiul (KIUL)
  11. Jamui (JMP)
  12. Sultanganj (SGG)

Alternate Travel Options

In addition, the 08646/08645 RNC-BGP-RNC Shravani Mela Special will also be in service on an alternate route, running through:

  1. Barkakana (BRKA)
  2. Hazaribagh Road (HZBN)
  3. Koderma (KQR)
  4. Nawada (NWD)
  5. Sheikhpura (SHK)
  6. Jamalpur (JMP)
  7. Sultanganj (SGG)

This train will be available from 10 July to 11 August 2025.

Convenience for Devotees from Tatanagar and Nearby Areas

This arrangement will especially benefit pilgrims from Tatanagar and surrounding regions, as they can easily board regular trains to Dhanbad, Jasidih, and Jhajha, which are major junctions connecting to the Shravani Mela specials. This provides a seamless journey for those aiming to reach Deoghar during the mela.

Checkout the full list of trains with respective numbers and names here: 

Train Number Train Name 
07540 Katihar - Manihari 
07539 Manihari - Katihari 
05028 Barhni - Deoghar 
05597 Jaynagar - Asansol 
03511 Asansol - Patna 
05027 Deoghar - Barhni 
08855 Gondiya - Madhupur
03480 Jamalpur - Sultanganj 
03501 Jasidih - Baidyanath Dham
03504 Baidyanath Dham - Jasidih
03503 Jasidih - Baidyanath Dham
03506 Baidyanath Dham - Jasidih
03505 Jasidih - Baidyanath Dham
03146 Jasidih - Dumka 
03145 Dumka - Jasidih
03148 Jasidih - Dumka 
03147  Dumka - Jasidih
03507 Deoghar -Jasidih 
03508 Jasidih - Deoghar
03149 Godda - Jasidih 
03150 Jasidih - Godda 

A Thoughtful Step by Railways

This thoughtful initiative by the Railways reflects its commitment to passenger safety, comfort, and spiritual sentiment during Shravani Mela. Devotees are advised to reconfirm train timings and routes from official railway sources or their nearest stations before travel.

