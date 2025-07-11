Indian Railways Announces Special Trains For Shravani Mela 2025: Check Routes, Timings, And All Other Details

Updated 11 July 2025 at 14:59 IST
Special Trains for Shravani Mela 2025: To ensure smooth and comfortable travel for devotees during the upcoming Shravani Mela 2025, Indian Railways has introduced multiple tri-weekly special trains between Ranchi (RNC) and Bhagalpur (BGP). These trains will operate from 10 July to 12 August 2025, easing travel for Kanwar pilgrims from Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal heading towards the sacred shrine of Baba Dham in Deoghar.
The Railways has scheduled two sets of special trains—08610/08609 and 08646/08645—for this purpose.
This train will depart from Ranchi every Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday at 11:00 PM, reaching Bhagalpur the next day at 1:00 PM. It will make stops at major stations including:
In addition, the 08646/08645 RNC-BGP-RNC Shravani Mela Special will also be in service on an alternate route, running through:
This train will be available from 10 July to 11 August 2025.
This arrangement will especially benefit pilgrims from Tatanagar and surrounding regions, as they can easily board regular trains to Dhanbad, Jasidih, and Jhajha, which are major junctions connecting to the Shravani Mela specials. This provides a seamless journey for those aiming to reach Deoghar during the mela.
Checkout the full list of trains with respective numbers and names here:
|Train Number
|Train Name
|07540
|Katihar - Manihari
|07539
|Manihari - Katihari
|05028
|Barhni - Deoghar
|05597
|Jaynagar - Asansol
|03511
|Asansol - Patna
|05027
|Deoghar - Barhni
|08855
|Gondiya - Madhupur
|03480
|Jamalpur - Sultanganj
|03501
|Jasidih - Baidyanath Dham
|03504
|Baidyanath Dham - Jasidih
|03503
|Jasidih - Baidyanath Dham
|03506
|Baidyanath Dham - Jasidih
|03505
|Jasidih - Baidyanath Dham
|03146
|Jasidih - Dumka
|03145
|Dumka - Jasidih
|03148
|Jasidih - Dumka
|03147
|Dumka - Jasidih
|03507
|Deoghar -Jasidih
|03508
|Jasidih - Deoghar
|03149
|Godda - Jasidih
|03150
|Jasidih - Godda
This thoughtful initiative by the Railways reflects its commitment to passenger safety, comfort, and spiritual sentiment during Shravani Mela. Devotees are advised to reconfirm train timings and routes from official railway sources or their nearest stations before travel.
Published 11 July 2025 at 14:59 IST