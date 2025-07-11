Indian Railways Announces Special Trains For Shravani Mela 2025: Check Routes, Timings, And All Other Details

Special Trains for Shravani Mela 2025: To ensure smooth and comfortable travel for devotees during the upcoming Shravani Mela 2025, Indian Railways has introduced multiple tri-weekly special trains between Ranchi (RNC) and Bhagalpur (BGP). These trains will operate from 10 July to 12 August 2025, easing travel for Kanwar pilgrims from Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal heading towards the sacred shrine of Baba Dham in Deoghar.

Train Schedule Details

The Railways has scheduled two sets of special trains—08610/08609 and 08646/08645—for this purpose.

Train 08610 (RNC–BGP Shravani Mela Special)

This train will depart from Ranchi every Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday at 11:00 PM, reaching Bhagalpur the next day at 1:00 PM. It will make stops at major stations including:

Muri Kosai (KSX) Bokaro Steel City (BKSC) Rajabera (RJB) Dhanbad (DHN) Kumarpur (PKA) Chirkunda (CRJ) Jasidih (JSME) Jhajha (JAJ) Kiul (KIUL) Jamui (JMP) Sultanganj (SGG)

Alternate Travel Options

In addition, the 08646/08645 RNC-BGP-RNC Shravani Mela Special will also be in service on an alternate route, running through:

Barkakana (BRKA) Hazaribagh Road (HZBN) Koderma (KQR) Nawada (NWD) Sheikhpura (SHK) Jamalpur (JMP) Sultanganj (SGG)

This train will be available from 10 July to 11 August 2025.

Convenience for Devotees from Tatanagar and Nearby Areas

This arrangement will especially benefit pilgrims from Tatanagar and surrounding regions, as they can easily board regular trains to Dhanbad, Jasidih, and Jhajha, which are major junctions connecting to the Shravani Mela specials. This provides a seamless journey for those aiming to reach Deoghar during the mela.

Checkout the full list of trains with respective numbers and names here:

Train Number Train Name 07540 Katihar - Manihari 07539 Manihari - Katihari 05028 Barhni - Deoghar 05597 Jaynagar - Asansol 03511 Asansol - Patna 05027 Deoghar - Barhni 08855 Gondiya - Madhupur 03480 Jamalpur - Sultanganj 03501 Jasidih - Baidyanath Dham 03504 Baidyanath Dham - Jasidih 03503 Jasidih - Baidyanath Dham 03506 Baidyanath Dham - Jasidih 03505 Jasidih - Baidyanath Dham 03146 Jasidih - Dumka 03145 Dumka - Jasidih 03148 Jasidih - Dumka 03147 Dumka - Jasidih 03507 Deoghar -Jasidih 03508 Jasidih - Deoghar 03149 Godda - Jasidih 03150 Jasidih - Godda

A Thoughtful Step by Railways