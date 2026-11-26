On his birth anniversary, a look at how political leaders, saints and scholars have described the Jain saint and philosopher over the past century

Shrimad Rajchandraji, the Jain saint, philosopher and poet whose birth anniversary falls on Kartik Purnima on 24 November, died in 1901 at the age of 33. More than a century later, he continues to be cited by political leaders and religious figures, largely because of his association with Mahatma Gandhi.

Here is what some of them have said.

Mahatma Gandhi

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Gandhi, who met Rajchandraji in Mumbai in 1891, devoted a chapter of his autobiography to him. He wrote that it was not Rajchandraji's memory that impressed him most, but his "wide knowledge of the scriptures, spotless character, and burning passion for self-realization".

"In my moments of spiritual crisis, therefore, he was my refuge," Gandhi wrote.

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In a letter to H.S.L. Polak dated 26 April 1909, he wrote: "The more I consider His life and His writings, the more I consider Him to have been the best Indian of His times."

Vinoba Bhave

In a letter written in Marathi from Pavnar, near Wardha, on 17 November 1935, Vinoba Bhave wrote that Rajchandraji had strengthened Gandhi's faith in Hinduism, but that his greater contribution was to show in his own life "a burning zeal for Self-Realisation".

Narendra Modi

Releasing commemorative coins and a postage stamp on Rajchandraji's 150th birth anniversary in Ahmedabad on 29 June 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about his influence on Gandhi and called on universities to research his writings, which he said were not widely known among younger Indians.

Droupadi Murmu

Speaking from the stage at Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur in 2023, accompanied by the Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat, President Droupadi Murmu said: “Shrimad Rajchandraji was a great saint, poet, philosopher, and social reformer.”

Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur's headquarters in Dharampur, Gujarat, on 4 January 2025. Speaking there, he said: "What He attained in a life of 33 years, even if a soul takes birth 33 times, it still cannot achieve."

"I have listened to numerous Jain discourses , but after reading Shrimad, I never faced any difficulty in understanding even a single principle of the Jain Order," Shah said.

Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji

Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, who has dedicated his life to the spread of Shrimad Rajchandraji’s teachings, sums up Shrimadji’s contribution and his message by saying: “By his divine state, extraordinary personality, and remarkable literary compositions, like Shri Atmasiddhi Shastra; one who illumined the civilized and culturally rich land of India with the light of spirituality is Yugpurush Shrimad Rajchandraji. If I am asked to give a brief introduction of Shrimadji, I would say just this much that Shrimad Rajchandra means an invitation to turn within.”

Swami Chidanand Saraswati

Swami Chidanand Saraswati of Parmarth Niketan, speaking during the 150th birth anniversary celebrations, said: "Centuries will remember Mahatma Gandhi, but I say that if there is any great soul who made even Gandhi into Mahatma Gandhi, the credit goes to His inspiration."

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

At an event in Dharampur on 2 November 2017, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said: "Rajchandraji Maharajji inspired Mahatma Gandhiji. And Mahatma Gandhiji inspired thousands and millions in the country."

Jain scholars

Within the Jain tradition, much of the attention has been on Rajchandraji's 142-verse Shri Atmasiddhi Shastra. Pandit Sukhlalji wrote that for Jain aspirants, the text was "equivalent to the Gita".