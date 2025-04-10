Beware of Lightning: Know the Do’s and Don’ts During Thunderstorms

Stay Safe in Storms: Lightning Do’s and Don’ts You Need to Know | Image: AI Generated

In a tragic incident on April 9, at least 13 people lost their lives after being struck by lightning in four districts of Bihar – Begusarai, Darbhanga, Madhubani, and Samastipur. The Bihar Chief Minister's Office (CMO) confirmed the deaths and announced a compensation of ₹4 lakh for the families of each victim.

According to the official statement, Begusarai reported five deaths, Darbhanga four, Madhubani three, and Samastipur one. Expressing grief, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar offered his condolences and urged citizens to stay alert during thunderstorms.

As India enters the pre-monsoon season, lightning strikes become increasingly common and dangerous. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) often issues alerts for thunderstorms and lightning, especially in states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and parts of central and southern India.

To help prevent such tragedies, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and weather experts have shared important safety tips that everyone should follow.

Safety Precautions During Thunderstorms

1. Go Indoors Quickly: Move into a proper building or car as soon as you hear thunder or see lightning.

2. Stay Away from Windows & Doors: Keep doors and windows shut. Stay away from anything that could conduct electricity.

3. Unplug Electronics: Disconnect TVs, computers, and other appliances to avoid power surges.

4. Use Mobile Phones (Not Landlines): It’s safer to use mobile phones instead of landlines during a thunderstorm.

5. Help Others Find Shelter: Make sure kids, pets, and elderly people are safe and not left outside.

6. Stay Inside Vehicles If Already in One: Cars can act as safe shelters during lightning, but avoid touching metal parts inside.

7. Crouch Down if Caught Outside: If there’s no shelter, squat down low with feet close together and hands over ears.

Thunderstorm Safety: Things You Should Avoid

1. Don’t Stay in Open Areas: Avoid open fields, hilltops, rooftops, or anywhere exposed.

2. Don’t Take Shelter Under Trees: Trees attract lightning. Standing under one is dangerous.

3. Don’t Use Water: Don’t shower, wash hands, or use taps. Lightning can travel through plumbing.

4. Don’t Ride Bikes or Use Tractors: Get off motorcycles, bicycles, and tractors immediately.

5. Don’t Carry Metal Items: Umbrellas, tools, and metal objects can increase your risk of being struck.

6. Don’t Lie Flat on the Ground: Lying flat increases the area for lightning to hit. Squat instead.

7. Don’t Ignore Weather Alerts: Always pay attention to warnings issued by IMD or your local weather department.

First Aid for Lightning Victims

If someone has been struck by lightning, take the following steps:

1. Call emergency services immediately: Dial for an ambulance or emergency help.

2. It’s safe to touch the victim: Lightning strike victims do not carry electric charge, so you won’t get shocked.

3. Move to safety if needed: If there’s ongoing lightning, wait or move the victim to a safer place.

4. Check for breathing and pulse: If unresponsive, start CPR immediately and continue until help arrives.

5. If the person is awake but dizzy: Lay them down with their head lower than the torso and legs to prevent shock.