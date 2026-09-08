Beyond the Golf Course: Krishiv Tekchandani Enters the Ultra-Luxury Watch World

At 19, Indian golfer Krishiv Tekchandani is expanding his journey beyond competitive sport and entering the world of entrepreneurship with his ultra-luxury watch venture, XII NOON.

Tekchandani began playing golf at a young age and has since built a record of more than 100 trophies from international competitions. Alongside his sporting achievements, he has also used his public platform to support social causes and encourage young people to contribute to community initiatives.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Tekchandani donated his entire prize money towards a vaccination drive for blue-collar workers at his golf club. He also encouraged young people to donate blood before receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, drawing attention to concerns about a possible shortage of blood donations during the vaccination period.

His sporting career has continued alongside his academic interests. Tekchandani has studied at the London School of Economics and Harvard Business School, while continuing to compete in golf and explore opportunities beyond the sport.

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His latest venture, XII NOON, takes him into the ultra-luxury watch segment. The venture is centred on limited production, craftsmanship and exclusivity, with plans to create only 45 timepieces each year.

Explaining the idea behind the venture, Tekchandani said, “My vision is to build a globally recognised ultra-luxury house of Bharat origin, producing only 45 timepieces a year. XII NOON is made with Bharat, for the world. It is not made for everyone, but created for those who value rarity, craftsmanship, exclusivity and purpose. For me, this journey is about building luxury with purpose.”

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XII NOON also plans to connect its business with a social cause. According to the venture, a percentage of its earnings will be dedicated to supporting widows of Indian Army soldiers.

For Tekchandani, the move into entrepreneurship represents an extension of a journey that has so far been shaped by competitive golf, academics and social initiatives. The discipline and focus developed through years of competing internationally are now being carried into his business ambitions.

His profile has also received attention on social media and in publications, including Forbes.