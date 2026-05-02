Bharat Vibhushan Samman 2026: Sahil Luthra Graces National Platform As Guest Of Honor

Chandigarh: The prestigious Bharat Vibhushan Samman 2026, a national ceremony recognizing excellence and contributions to nation-building, was held at the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Vidhan Bhawan, Sector-1, Chandigarh.

The ceremony was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Honourable Speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, who attended as the Chief Guest. He was joined by Jai Kishan Singh Rouri, Honourable Deputy Speaker, Ram Lok Khatana, Secretary of the House, and Surinder Singh Moti, Secretary to the Speaker, reflecting the significance of the occasion at the highest institutional level.

The event brought together distinguished leaders, changemakers, and innovators from across the country, celebrating individuals who are shaping India’s future across sectors.

Among the notable dignitaries present was Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (VTDS), who attended the ceremony as a Guest of Honor. His presence underscored the growing importance of indigenous defence innovation in India’s national development narrative.

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Sahil Luthra represents a new generation of Indian entrepreneurs contributing to the country’s strategic and technological self-reliance. As the driving force behind VTDS, he has been actively working toward strengthening India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem, aligning closely with national initiatives such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Founded in 2024, VTDS focuses on the development and manufacturing of advanced small arms and ammunition for the Indian Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies. The company is also establishing a significant manufacturing base within the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, reflecting a long-term commitment to building indigenous capabilities and supporting India’s defence preparedness.

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At the Bharat Vibhushan Samman ceremony, Luthra’s participation as Guest of Honor highlighted not just his individual achievements, but also the broader shift toward private-sector leadership in national security and defence innovation.

Known for his strategic vision and mission-driven approach, Luthra has consistently positioned VTDS as more than a business venture, framing it as a contribution to India’s sovereignty and global standing in defence technology.

Addressing the significance of such platforms, Sahil Luthra said: “Honouring individuals who contribute to nation-building is essential to shaping a future rooted in purpose and progress. Platforms like these remind us that every sector, whether defence, business, or social impact, has a role in strengthening India.”

Beyond defence, Luthra’s entrepreneurial journey spans real estate and strategic investments, reflecting his ability to identify emerging opportunities and scale them with foresight. However, his transition into defence manufacturing marks a defining chapter, one driven by a deeper commitment to national service and long-term impact.

The Bharat Vibhushan Samman 2026 ceremony served as a powerful reminder of India’s evolving growth story, where leadership, innovation, and responsibility converge. The presence of leaders like Sahil Luthra reinforced the importance of aligning enterprise with national priorities, particularly in sectors critical to security and self-reliance.