Pilots’ Association Warns of Fatigue, Urges DGCA to Fast‑Track FDTL Rollout

The Airline Pilots' Association of India on Friday wrote a letter to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) raising concerns in view of the deferment of the full implementation of the Court-mandated Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) framework.



In its letter, ALPA India said it was "placing on record a set of concerns that bear directly on flight safety, regulatory credibility, and the well-being of flight crew," particularly in view of recent deaths of pilots reported this week. The association said these issues arise from the ongoing deferment of the FDTL framework, despite prior representations on the matter.



"We write to place on record a set of concerns that bear directly on flight safety, regulatory credibility, and the well-being of flight crew especially in view of recent death of pilots in this week. These issues arise in the context of the Court mandated Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) framework and the continued deferment of its full implementation, as also highlighted in prior representations," the letter said.



The pilots' body further stated that the continued granting of variations to airline operators has significantly diluted the intent of FDTL regulations. It said these variations, originally introduced as transitional measures, have effectively become the norm, undermining the fatigue management framework and enabling scheduling practices that operate close to regulatory limits without sufficient safety buffers.

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"At the outset, it is submitted that the continued grant of variations to operators has materially diluted the intent of the FDTL regulations. These variations, originally conceived as transitional measures, have effectively become the norm. This defeats the purpose of fatigue management framework and perpetuates scheduling practices that operate at or near regulatory limits without adequate safety buffers," said the ALPA.



In its representation, the association has urged the DGCA to initiate a structured and time-bound plan for the phased withdrawal of such variations. It has called for a clearly defined roadmap leading to full and uniform implementation of FDTL provisions across all operators.

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