Blurring the Line Between Art And Furniture: A One A Kind Sculpting Space In Delhi | Image: File Photo

New Delhi: The Lookbook Co. hosted Sculpting Space, an intimate exhibition presenting its latest body of work—an art-based luxury furniture collection that dissolves the boundary between functional design and collectable art. The exhibition was held at Silver Oak, Village Ghitorni, New Delhi, and was open to visitors from 11 am to 6 pm.

Conceived as sculptural compositions rather than conventional furniture, the collection positions each piece as an autonomous object—defined by proportion, material presence, and conceptual clarity. Drawing from art, architecture, and material experimentation, The Lookbook Co.’s approach rejects ornamentation in favour of intent, restraint, and permanence.

Speaking at the launch, Aparna Patodia, Founder, The Lookbook Co., said, “We did not begin with the idea of furniture but with form, emotion, and material truth. Each piece has taken us over a month, some even two months. Every work is conceived as a sculptural artwork—functional, yes—but first and foremost, expressive. Luxury today is about authorship, not abundance.”

The exhibition was conceived for architects and interior designers who curate spaces as cultural and emotional experiences. Showcasing a contemporary interpretation of the international Art Nouveau style—where art and sculptural furniture engage in thoughtful dialogue—the exhibition was presented in collaboration with Ochre Art, Nehaa Wadhwaa, and Samridhi Agarwal.

“We’re bringing together a curated selection of art furniture that adds soul, texture, and emotion to interiors,” Aparna further added.

Crafted with obsessive precision using natural materials and artisanal techniques, the pieces are not designed to merely fill space, but to command it—inviting contemplation, interaction, and emotional resonance.

