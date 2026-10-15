Buying a Home Is No Longer Just About the Address: Why Connectivity Is Becoming India’s Biggest Property Premium

Location has been among the top factors that buyers consider when deciding to purchase a home. However, location is no longer defined solely by neighbourhood quality and access to essential amenities. Multimodal connectivity and proximity to office hubs are emerging as make-or-break factors for homebuyers when assessing locations. What’s driving this change? Is it the need to save time, the rising focus on health and well-being, or something more? Here’s a deep dive into why connectivity is changing the way homebuyers value a location.

The Time Dividend

Rarely would anyone be unfamiliar with the traffic situation in Indian cities. Long traffic jams, blaring horns, and gridlock are a daily reality for those who commute for work, study, or other purposes. According to the TomTom Traffic Index 2025, an average person in India spent about 124 to 168 hours a year in traffic, depending on the city. Bengaluru topped the list, followed by Pune, Mumbai, and New Delhi. This daily grind of navigating traffic is prompting homebuyers to seek well-connected locations that offer shorter travel times and more predictable commutes.

Besides, premium and luxury homebuyers today constitute the largest homebuying cohort. This group consists of senior professionals and entrepreneurs, individuals who already have busy lives and hectic schedules. Long commutes are a strain on their lifestyle. Therefore, saving 30 to 60 minutes on their commute and having a predictable commute is valuable to them, as it takes one thing off their list of everyday demands.

That is why the preference for homes in peripheral areas that are well connected to main centres but away from the hustle and bustle of city life is rising. Instead of living in established residential corridors where maturation has led to more population and more traffic during peak hours, homebuyers are choosing less congested and low-density areas that offer easy access to offices and other essential facilities through metro, road connectivity, and other modes of transport.

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Responding to this change in homebuyers’ preferences, developers are also paying greater attention to connectivity-led residential development. For example, in Bengaluru, developers are coming up with premium projects in Panathur, a rapidly developing residential area known for its connectivity to major employment hubs because of its strategic location.

Shorter Commutes, Better Well-being

Even though a commute takes a few hours every day, its impact on mental well-being and productivity can for a long while. Research confirms that commute stress can negatively affect mental well-being and productivity. For instance, a 2023 study found that workers commuting for 120 minutes or more were more likely to experience anxiety and insomnia than those with commutes of less than 60 minutes. Long commutes can also have adverse cognitive and emotional effects, leading to irritability and emotional exhaustion. When there is stress while travelling to and from home and office due to a long commute and heavy traffic, the resulting impact on mood can affect office performance as well as the home environment.

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For these reasons, connectivity is becoming an important part of the wellness equation in home buying. For a home buyer who wants a wellness-focused home, wellness-oriented features within the home are not enough. How the location and its connectivity support overall well-being by making daily life easier also holds significance. The time saved by living in a well-connected location translates into greater physical energy, more headspace and the opportunity to prioritise health and family. Overall, this may lead to better physical and mental health.

Quality of Connectivity Matters, Too

Connectivity is important, but so is the quality of that connectivity. The condition of the route to the station, last-mile options, the reach of transport networks, and the social infrastructure around it all shape connectivity. In fact, these factors separate average connectivity from good connectivity, and good connectivity from excellent one. A 2026 study conducted by IISc Bengaluru among 600 Yellow Line commuters in Bengaluru validates this. It found that traveling by metro added an additional 10 to 15 minutes of walking for participants. Compared to pedestrians and two-wheeler riders, metro riders also had lower exposure to air pollution and heat. Further, those who could travel by metro had a more affordable daily commute and better access to last-mile connectivity. This also indicates that if two homes with similar features are located in otherwise comparable areas, the one with better connectivity will have a higher connectivity-adjusted value, which can command higher home prices, offer better resale value, and have stronger rental prospects.

Conclusion