Can You Change Your Name, Address and Mobile Number in Aadhaar More Than Once? Check Rules

How Many Times You Can Update Name, Address, & Mobile Number In Aadhaar? Check Details Here | Image: X

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has set clear guidelines for updating Aadhaar card details. While some personal information can only be changed a limited number of times, others can be updated as often as needed. Each update requires valid supporting documents, and accuracy is essential to avoid permanent errors or restrictions.

Name Change – Allowed Only Twice

You can update your name in Aadhaar only two times. This is especially helpful for individuals, such as women who may wish to change their surname after marriage. Each change must be backed by valid proof, such as a passport, marriage certificate, or other government-issued documents.

Date of Birth – Only One Correction Allowed

Aadhaar allows only one correction to your date of birth. This is intended for fixing genuine errors. Once updated, no further changes will be permitted. Official documents like a birth certificate or school records are required as proof.

Address – No Limit on Updates

There is no restriction on how many times you can update your address in Aadhaar. Whether relocating to a new city or changing residences, you can make updates as often as needed. Valid address proof, such as a rent agreement, electricity bill, or water bill, must be submitted. Updates can be made online or at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

Gender – Only One-Time Change Allowed

You can update your gender in Aadhaar only once. It is important to review the information carefully before submission, as no further changes will be allowed.

Mobile Number – Unlimited Updates Allowed

There is no limit to the number of times you can update your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. This number is essential for OTP-based services and authentication. However, mobile number updates can only be made by visiting an Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

Aadhaar Update Do’s and Don’ts:

Valid and original documents are required for all changes.

Some updates can be done online; others require a visit to an Aadhaar center.

Double-check all details before submitting to prevent permanent errors.