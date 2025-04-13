How to Check Your EPF Balance in Minutes? Step-by-Step Complete Guide

Here’s 5 Easy Ways to Check Your EPF Balance Anytime, Anywhere | Image: X

Keeping track of your Employee Provident Fund (EPF) balance is now easier than ever. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made multiple digital options available, so whether you have a smartphone, a basic phone, or a computer, there’s a way for you to check your EPF balance quickly and easily.

Here’s 5 Easy Ways to Check Your EPF Balance Anytime, Anywhere:

1. Check Through the EPFO Website

The official EPFO website lets you view your EPF passbook, which shows monthly contributions from you and your employer, along with interest earned.

Steps to Follow:

Visit [www.epfindia.gov.in](https://www.epfindia.gov.in).

Go to ‘Services’ > ‘For Employees’.

Click on ‘Member Passbook’.

You’ll be redirected to: [EPF Passbook Page](https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login.jsp).

Enter your UAN, password, and captcha.

View and download your detailed passbook.

Note: Your UAN must be activated and linked with Aadhaar, PAN, and your bank account to use this service.

2. Use the UMANG Mobile App

UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) is a government app that offers EPFO services on your phone.

Steps To Follow:

Download the UMANG app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Register using your mobile number and OTP.

Go to EPFO > Employee Centric Services > View Passbook.

Enter your UAN to view your EPF balance.

Note: You can also check claim status, update KYC, and more right from the app.

3. Send an SMS

If your UAN is activated and KYC is updated, you can check your EPF balance without internet access via SMS.

Steps To Follow:

Open your SMS app and type: `EPFOHO UAN`.

Send it to 7738299899.

You’ll receive an SMS with your EPF balance and recent contributions.

Note: To receive the SMS in a regional language, add a language code (e.g., EPFOHO UAN HIN for Hindi, TAM for Tamil, etc.).

4. Give a Missed Call

No internet? No problem. You can give a missed call to get your balance details instantly.

Steps To Follow:

Dial 9966044425 from your registered mobile number.

The call will disconnect automatically.

You’ll receive an SMS with your latest EPF balance.

Note: Ensure your mobile number is linked to your UAN and that KYC is updated.

5. Log in to the EPFO Member e-Sewa Portal

This portal is a one-stop solution to manage your EPF account completely online.

Steps To Follow:

Visit [e-Sewa Portal](https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/).

Log in using your UAN and password.

Click on ‘View’ > ‘Passbook’ to see your contributions.

You can also download your passbook for reference.

Note: This is especially useful when you want to withdraw, transfer, or keep a record of your PF.

Why Check Your EPF Balance?

Regularly checking your EPF balance helps you:

Track your retirement savings

Stay updated on employer contributions

Plan better for major financial decisions

Avoid errors or delays in PF deposits