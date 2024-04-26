Advertisement

On April 26th, the world commemorates World Intellectual Property Day, a day dedicated to recognizing the vital role of intellectual property (IP) in fostering innovation and creativity. Established to raise awareness about the significance of IP rights, this annual observance highlights the need to protect and nurture the creations and innovations that drive progress. In 2024, as we prepare to mark this special occasion, let's delve into the history, significance, and ways to celebrate World Intellectual Property Day.

World Intellectual Property Day Date:

World Intellectual Property Day is observed annually on April 26. In 2024, it falls on a Friday, marking a day dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of intellectual property rights.

World Intellectual Property Day History:

The roots of intellectual property protection trace back to the signing of the Paris Convention for the Protection of Industrial Property in 1883. This landmark agreement aimed to safeguard inventions, trademarks, and industrial designs. The establishment of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in 1970 further solidified efforts to protect intellectual properties on a global scale. WIPO, as a specialized agency of the United Nations since 1974, collaborates with member states to develop laws, facilitate registrations, and ensure the protection of intellectual properties worldwide.

World Intellectual Property Day Significance:

The theme for World Intellectual Property Day 2024 is "IP and the SDGs: Building Our Common Future with Innovation and Creativity." This underscores the critical role of intellectual property in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by fostering innovation and creativity.