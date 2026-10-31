Centre Constitutes National Social Security Board for Gig Workers; Rapido's Manasvi Mann Nominated

New Delhi: The Government of India, through the Ministry of Labour and Employment, has constituted the National Social Security Board for gig and platform workers, marking an important step towards strengthening social security and welfare for India's growing gig workforce. The initiative also reflects a growing emphasis on bringing industry and worker perspectives into the development of social security measures for India's evolving platform workforce. The Board will contribute to efforts to develop and implement social protection measures aimed at improving access to welfare benefits, financial security and long-term protection for gig and platform workers across the country.

As per the Ministry's recently issued Extraordinary Gazette notification, Manasvi Mann, General Counsel and Head of Corporate Affairs and Public Policy at Rapido, has been nominated as a member of the Board. Rapido is the only app-based passenger mobility aggregator among the five platform companies whose representatives have been nominated by the Government of India, giving it a distinctive position within this national policy forum.

The government-constituted Board brings together representatives from digital platforms, worker organisations, central and state governments, and subject-matter experts to contribute to India's evolving social security framework for gig and platform workers. By bringing these diverse stakeholders together, the government has adopted a consultative approach that recognises the importance of industry experience, worker perspectives and policy expertise in developing practical and sustainable welfare solutions.

Rapido's inclusion provides an opportunity for the specific perspectives of app-based passenger mobility to inform national discussions on gig-worker welfare and social security. The sector encompasses bike-taxi, auto and cab services, each contributing to livelihood opportunities while presenting distinct considerations around worker welfare and social protection.

Advertisement

The nomination also provides Rapido with an opportunity to contribute to the broader policy dialogue on the responsible development of India's platform economy. Through Manasvi Mann's participation, the company will be represented in deliberations concerning social security and welfare for gig and platform workers, alongside government officials, industry participants, worker organisations and other stakeholders.

The Board's constitution comes amid growing national attention to the role of platform-based work in creating livelihood opportunities and the importance of strengthening social protection for workers participating in this ecosystem. For app-based passenger mobility, the continued expansion of livelihood opportunities reinforces the relevance of accessible and meaningful welfare measures that support workers' financial and social security.

Advertisement

Rapido's participation also places app-based passenger mobility within a broader collaborative framework involving policymakers, industry and worker representatives, with a shared focus on strengthening worker welfare and supporting the sustainable development of India's gig economy.