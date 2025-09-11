Centre, State Join Forces In Transforming Karnataka’s Transport And Road Connectivity

Bengaluru: The central government and the state government are spearheading a massive road development drive in Karnataka in a bid to transform the state's transportation. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) greenlighted 23 projects worth Rs 10,749 crore covering around 600 km of highways slated for completion by the financial year 2026, while the Karnataka government invested a whopping Rs 14,690 crore in the past 2.5 years on state highways, bridges, and concrete roads.

The push for infrastructure in Karnataka is increasingly impactful, with both the state and central governments playing roles in shaping the state's transportation and connectivity framework for future growth. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah outlined the government's push for seamless transportation in a recent post on X, stating, "In the past two and a half years, our government has spent ₹14,690 crore on developing state highways, constructing bridges, and building CC roads to ensure a smooth transportation system. This year, more projects are set to be implemented, although road and bridge construction works have faced obstacles due to the rains. We will ensure their implementation no matter what."

Notably, Siddaramaiah's assertion regarding the ongoing road connectivity development works came up amidst a heightened tussle between the ruling Congress and the BJP over infrastructure rollouts and fiscal management.

The Rs 14,690 crore outlay by the Karnataka government encompasses diverse road categories, which include 3543 km of state highways, 4813 km of district roads, and numerous bridge projects. Further, the government also rolled out a Rs 6000 crore package for road redevelopment in December 2024. Of the Rs 6000 crore package, Rs 4000 crore was allocated for Public Works Department (PWD) projects and Rs 2000 crore for rural connectivity enhancement. Moreover, Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B-Smile), a special purpose vehicle armed with RS 7000 crore funding, was geared to execute urban mobility projects, including tunnel roads and flyovers.