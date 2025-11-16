Chennai Under Orange Alert As Heavy Rain Looms; Tamil Nadu Braces For Downpour From Bay System

Chennai is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days as per the IMD forecast | Image: X

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert on Monday for four northern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Ranipet. The alert warned of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds due to the formation of Cyclone Montha over the Bay of Bengal.

The system, which originated from a deep depression over the southeastern Bay of Bengal, is expected to intensify further and move northwest over the next 24 hours, according to the latest IMD forecast. It is expected to worsen the weather throughout Tamil Nadu's northern coastal area, especially in and around Chennai.

According to the IMD's announcement, "An orange alert has been issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Ranipet districts, indicating the likelihood of hefty rainfall at isolated places." The department also warned that there could be localised, powerful downpours in some regions today, along with moderate to heavy rain, thunder and lightning in various parts of the city and suburbs.

The IMD forecast for Tuesday indicates that there may be more extensive rainfall activity, with an orange alert for Tiruvallur district and a yellow alert for Ranipet, Chennai, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts. Due to the stormy conditions around the shores of Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh, residents in low-lying areas have been advised to exercise caution, and fishermen have been cautioned not to go into the sea.

The sky over Chennai and its surrounding areas is expected to stay mostly cloudy with sporadic rain and thundershowers, according to the forecast. The lowest temperature is expected to be around 25 degrees, while the highest temperature is anticipated to be about 31 degrees.

In preparation for the intense downpour, city officials have increased safety precautions. The Public Works Department (PWD) has been directed to monitor water levels in significant reservoirs and rivers, and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has prepared motor pumps in flood-prone areas.

