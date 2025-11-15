IndiGo, Akasa Air to Begin Direct Flight To These Four Cities From Newly Inaugurated Navi Mumbai Airport

New Delhi: IndiGo has announced the launch of flight operations from the newly opened Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), commencing on December 25.

IndiGo will connect the future-ready airport to ten cities across India, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, North Goa (Mopa), Jaipur, Nagpur, Cochin, and Mangalore.

The airline plans to expand its operations progressively, at NMIA, by adding direct routes to more destinations in due course.

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), as the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, is designed to complement Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and cater to the growing demand for air travel from India's financial capital.

Strategically located, NMIA is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing regional connectivity and supporting economic development in western India. The launch of IndiGo's operations will contribute significantly to this end by connecting the airport to its vast domestic network of 95 airports across the country.

Akasa Air is also set to begin operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), connecting the city directly with four major Indian destinations. The airline will operate its maiden flight between Delhi and Navi Mumbai International Airport on December 25.

This will be followed by the commencement of scheduled flights connecting Navi Mumbai with Goa (December 25), Delhi and Kochi (December 26), and Ahmedabad (December 31).

Bookings for the new routes are now open via Akasa Air's website, Android and iOS apps, as well as through multiple leading travel agents.

With this, Akasa Air becomes one of the first airlines to commence operations from NMIA, marking a key junction in its growth trajectory.

Commenting on the announcement, Praveen lyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, "The commencement of operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport represents a landmark moment for Akasa Air and a defining step in India's aviation evolution. NMIA will serve as a key enabler in establishing a dual-airport ecosystem that enhances connectivity, mobility, and choice for travellers."

"For Akasa Air, NMIA strengthens our strategic presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and western India, allowing us to optimise capacity deployment and capture new demand pools across. Our early association with NMIA reflects our conviction in India's infrastructure-led growth story and our commitment to fostering balanced regional development.

As we scale operations from the airport, we remain committed to playing our part in shaping a modern, efficient, and sustainable aviation ecosystem for India's next decade of growth," he added.

Akasa Air will progressively ramp up operations from NMIA, scaling up to 300 domestic and 50 international flights per week. As part of its broader network strategy, the airline is also set to ramp up to 10 parking bases by the end of FY2027, with a focused international expansion into key Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian markets.