London: The grandeur of London’s historic Mansion House set the stage for the fifth Commonwealth Trade and Investment Summit 2026, where leaders from across 56 nations gathered to reimagine trade, technology and partnership. Convened by the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, the event drew heads of government, ministers and business chiefs representing a combined 2.7 billion people, united under the theme “Commonwealth Solutions to Global Challenges.”

Under the banner ‘Commonwealth Solutions to Global Challenges’, conversations moved beyond balance sheets to the lives behind them. The delegates wrestled with how artificial intelligence (AI) can serve communities, how sustainable energy can reach remote villages, and how health innovation can bridge gaps in care. The infrastructure and creative industries sat alongside frank discussions on shifting financial goals, with closed-door roundtables designed to turn dialogue into decisions.

What stood out was not just the scale of the Commonwealth, but the tone. Speakers repeatedly circled back to trust, resilience and shared responsibility as the foundations of any lasting partnership. In a world where economic uncertainty and social division often dominate headlines, the summit sought to re-centre people within policy.

The discussions ranged from artificial intelligence (AI) and sustainable energy to health innovation and the future of global finance, with closed-door roundtables pushing for practical outcomes rather than pledges. Amid the talk of infrastructure and investment, it was a distinctly human message that captured the room. Invited to speak for India, global humanitarian and spiritual leader Maitreya Dadashreeji shifted the tone from policy to purpose. In his address, ‘India – Leadership Through Change to Prosperity’, he suggested that genuine progress begins with inner stability and a willingness to see beyond race, religion and region. He reminded delegates that economies may shape nations, but it is trust, compassion and unity that keep them together.

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His most striking proposal was a new measure of success, the ‘Gross Peace Index’. Urging leaders to judge countries not only by GDP but by peace, trust and social harmony, he called for investments guided by stability rather than profit alone. Drawing on India’s spiritual tradition, he appealed for a move from power-driven to purpose-driven leadership, asking the Commonwealth to build a future where prosperity and peace advance hand in hand.

As the discussions ventured into various aspects of the commonwealth, the message was clear for many in the room that trade deals and investment flows matter, but they endure only when underpinned by stability and mutual respect.