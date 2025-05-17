Davido Becomes the New Face of Stake: A Collaboration Shaping the Future of Entertainment and Gaming | Image: DAVIDO

The American-Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has recently teamed up with the iGaming operator Stake. The special deal, rumored to be worth millions, will see the singer become the freshest face in a vast catalogue of brand ambassadors, which include hip-hop singer Drake and UFC fighter Israel Adesanya.

Calling it a “perfect match”, the iGaming company seeks to appeal to a wider audience of Afrobeats enthusiasts by relying on Davido’s charisma, large online following, and status as a cultural icon.

While more details are yet to be revealed about the strategic partnership, netizens can expect upcoming promotions, giveaways, and online experiences curated specifically for Davido's fanbase.

Davido: The Beginnings of a Prolific Career in the Music Sphere

Davido, whose full name is David Adedeji Adeleke, came into the world on November 21, 1992, in Atlanta, Georgia. He has strong ties to Nigeria through his father, Adedeji Adeleke , a successful businessman, and his late mother, Vero Adeleke, who was a university lecturer. As the youngest of five and his dad's third son, Davido spent his early years in Lagos, attending the British International School.

At 16, he moved stateside to study business at Oakwood University. It was there that he caught the music bug, buying gear and making beats, even starting a group called KB International with his cousins B-Red and Sina Rambo.

Music became his main focus, leading him to leave Oakwood and head to London to work on his singing. When he returned to Nigeria in 2011, Davido took a break from music to study at Babcock University, graduating in music in July 2015.

Becoming An International Afrobeats Superstar

Davido's music career officially began in 2011 with his debut single 'Back When'. However, it was the 2012 hit 'Dami Duro' that catapulted him to stardom in Nigeria. That same year, he released his first album, 'Omo Baba Olowo', earning him the Best Newcomer award at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

He continued to release hit songs, collaborating with international artists like Tiwa Savage, Christ Brown, Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, and Nas. What’s more, the American-Nigerian has launched successful albums such as 'A Good Time' (2019), 'A Better Time' (2020), and 'Timeless' (2023). Beyond music, Davido has also ventured into acting, appearing in movies like 'John Zerebe' and 'Coming to America 2'.

Throughout his international music trajectory, Davido's talent has been repeatedly recognized, garnering critical acclaim. The Afrobeats superstar has notably taken home BET Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, and MOBO Awards, and has also earned nominations for the Grammy Awards 2024, including Best Global Music Album for Timeless and Best African Music Performance for ‘Unavailable’.

A highlight in 2018 saw him crowned Artiste of the Year at The Headies and African Artiste of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. For his devoted fanbase and for memorable performances at various events, Davido has consistently released his catalog of songs for easy MP3 download.

Davido is also known for his philanthropic efforts through the DMW Foundation, focusing on education, health, and youth empowerment in Nigeria.

Davido's newest album, ‘5ive’, which dropped on April 18, 2025 and contains 17 songs, is already a major success. It includes several high-profile features, such as Alhanislam, Victoria Monét, Becky G, Musa Keys, 450, Tayc, Dadju, YG Marley, Odumodublvck, and Chike among others. Having amassed millions of streams 5ive climbed to the number one spot in TurnTable’s Nigerian Albums chart.

Davido’s Other Ventures and Brand Ambassadorships

Besides his musical career, Davido has participated in other projects, becoming the ambassador of several brands. ​​In April 2012, for example, the singer entered into a ₦30 million endorsement agreement with telecommunications giant MTN Nigeria. This deal saw Davido become the central figure for MTN Pulse, a marketing campaign specifically designed to appeal to young Nigerians. Later, in October 2013, beverage company Guinness Nigeria also secured an endorsement deal with Davido.

A key component of this collaboration was Davido's performance at the Guinness World of More Concert, which featured a lineup of notable Nigerian musicians such as P-Square, D'banj, Wizkid, Ice Prince, Burna Boy, Olamide, Phyno, Chidinma, Waje, and Tiwa Savage.

In 2021, Davido entered into an agreement with PUMA to serve as a brand ambassador across sub-Saharan Africa, North America, and other global markets. The terms of the ambassadorship included Davido showcasing PUMA's Sportstyle lines, notably the company's T7 tracksuits.

Additionally, the star’s enthusiasm for sports saw him representing PUMA's Basketball and Football product ranges. Johan Kuhlo, PUMA’s General Manager EEMEA Distribution, stated that this collaboration underscored PUMA's strategic focus on Africa as a significant market and reflected the growing global influence of African culture.

Most recently, in April, Davido partnered with Infinix Mobile for the launch of the Infinix Note 50 smartphone. Davido's involvement included providing his voice for "Onetapai," the phone's AI assistant, marking a fusion of technology and entertainment.

The smartphone company has positioned the Infinix Note 50 as a device that embodies both innovation and contemporary African identity. The collaboration intends to elevate brand visibility and appeal within the competitive mobile phone market, capitalizing on Davido's widespread popularity and connection with his audience.

In addition, Davido has collaborated with other brands throughout his career in the entertainment world, including 1xBet and Martell.

Davido’s Newest Collaboration With the iGaming operator Stake

The American-Nigerian singer decided to venture into the world of iGaming once more, this time with Stake .

On its official website, the company called the match “perfect”, adding that: “Davido’s dynamic presence and commitment to excellence align seamlessly with Stake’s mission to revolutionize the world of entertainment and online betting. Both brands share a bold, forward-thinking approach to culture, engagement, and community.”

“This partnership is more than a brand alignment; it's a celebration of ambition, creativity, and global influence. Together, we’re crafting a new era of interactive entertainment where fans are not just spectators, but part of the experience”.

On the other hand, Davido shared the news on his official Instagram account with 29.7 million followers. The artist published a video of himself, sporting a Stake-branded jersey. “We win better with @Stake. Welcome to the winning team!” read the publication, which accumulated over 50,000 likes in a span of three days.

While the artist is yet to provide more details on the collaboration, Stake has emphasised that the partnership will involve “unparalleled experiences at the intersection of music, sports betting, and online gaming” and that Davido fans can expect “immersive campaigns, live viewing experiences , exclusive giveaways, promotions and digital activation”.

What is Stake? The Leading iGaming Crypto Operator Securing High-Profile Sponsorship Deals

Stake is an online platform primarily known for its cryptocurrency-based casino and sports betting services. Founded in 2017, it operates under a license from Curaçao, which permits it to offer its services in numerous countries worldwide.

Stake provides a diverse array of online casino games and sports betting opportunities. The platform features traditional casino games, including a variety of slots, blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. Live dealer options offer real-time interaction with croupiers.

For sports enthusiasts, Stake offers a sportsbook, covering major global sports and esports events, such as the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Football Premier League, UFC matches, Formula One, and tennis championships.

Stake also distinguishes itself with a selection of “Stake Originals.” These are unique games developed in-house, designed to provide a different gaming experience. Popular examples include Crash, Dice, and Limbo as well as the online slots Tome of Life and Scarab Spin.

A key characteristic of Stake is its focus on cryptocurrency transactions, enabling users to deposit, wager, and withdraw using digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Stake's availability spans across many regions globally, as it operates in over 150 countries. These include Canada, Brazil, and several European nations like Spain, France, and Italy. However, due to specific local gambling regulations, Stake's services are restricted in certain countries, such as the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

For users in the United States, a separate platform, Stake.us, offers social casino games (games using ​​virtual currency instead of real money) and operates legally in most US states, with the exception of Washington, New York, Nevada, Idaho, Michigan, Vermont, Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

Stake and its Strategic Partnerships: From the UFC to Formula One and More

Ever since its launch back in 2017, Stake has become well-known for its high-profile partnerships across sports and entertainment to elevate its brand and engage a broad audience. These collaborations span various sectors, including sports teams, combat sports, and entertainment figures.

Key partnerships include collaborations with the UFC, and English Premier League football clubs Watford and Everton. These sponsorships provide Stake with significant brand visibility during high-profile sporting events, reaching a large and engaged audience. In motorsports, Stake partners with F1 Team Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen, further extending its reach into the world of Formula 1 racing.

Other notable partnerships include collaborations with esports team Furia, UFC fighters Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou, various Latin American football leagues, and internet personality Logan Paul. Stake also sponsors the Australian Open tennis tournament, demonstrating its commitment to a wide range of sports and entertainment ventures.

In 2014, Stake broadened its reach by entering into a long-term partnership with the Champion of Champions Tour (CCT), a prominent esports event. This agreement, following collaborations with a professional gaming team and a leading streaming platform, established Stake as the official betting partner for this major esports circuit. Esports, or electronic sports, are competitive video games played by individuals or teams, often professionally, for spectators.

A particularly noteworthy partnership is with the global hip-hop artist Drake. This collaboration is designed to connect with a younger and more diverse demographic. The partnership includes collaborative promotions, exclusive content, and live-streaming events where Drake interacts with fans and participates in games on the Stake platform. This innovative approach has significantly boosted Stake's visibility within the entertainment industry and among Drake's extensive fanbase. Taking this into account, fans can expect similar experiences from the Davido x Stake collaboration .

Overall, through these strategic alliances, Stake aims to enhance its brand recognition, broaden its customer base, and solidify its position in the online casino and sports betting market.

The Larger Landscape of iGaming: A Booming Industry

The collaboration between Davido and Stake takes place in a context of a remarkable surge in the iGaming’s industry growth, which is driven by several key factors.

Firstly, the increasing penetration of the internet and mobile devices has fundamentally altered how people access entertainment. With a significant portion of the global population now owning smartphones and having reliable internet access, iGaming platforms can reach a vast audience.

Mobile gaming, in particular, has become a dominant force, offering unparalleled convenience and the ability to engage with gaming content on the go. This accessibility has lowered the barrier to entry for many potential users, contributing significantly to the industry's growth.

Secondly, faster internet speeds are facilitating the streaming of live dealer games and reduce latency in gameplay. Secure and diverse payment systems build trust and facilitate easy transactions. Furthermore, the adoption of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies by platforms like Stake offers users enhanced security and anonymity, appealing to a growing segment of the online community.

Thirdly, the shifting regulatory landscape in various parts of the world is opening up new opportunities for the iGaming industry. As more countries recognize the potential for tax revenue and implement frameworks to regulate online gaming activities, the industry gains legitimacy and access to previously untapped markets.

While regulatory approaches differ significantly across jurisdictions, the overall trend towards legalization and the establishment of clear guidelines provide a more stable and conducive environment for iGaming operators to expand their reach and operations.