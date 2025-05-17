Here We Go! Real Madrid Ropes In Spanish Centre-Back Dean Huijsen For A Whopping 50 Million Pounds, 20-Year-Old Signs Five-Year Deal

La Liga giants Real Madrid on Saturday, May 17th, announced the signing of the Spanish defender Dean Huijsen for a whopping 50 million pounds. The young defender will be linked to the 15-time UEFA Champions League (UCL) winner for the next five seasons.

According to Goal.com, Los Blancos activated the 20-year-old's 50 million pound release clause from the Premier League side Bournemouth and signed him.

ALSO READ: Carlo Ancelotti Gives Reason Behind Not Playing Rodrygo In Important La Liga Clash Against FC Barcelona

Real Madrid Aim To Reshape Squad Following Poor 2024-2025 Season

Following a disappointing 2024-2025 season, Real Madrid are aiming to reshape the squad. The Whites are also on the verge of signing the Liverpool side back Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer. A few days back, the English defender himself announced that he will be leaving Liverpool after the end of the ongoing season.

Los Merengues are also poised to bring former footballer Xabi Alonso to replace head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who will be joining the Brazil National Team after the end of the current season.

Dean Huijsen has remained Real Madrid's target for a long time, it is likely that the 20-year-old will play a crucial role for the La Liga giants.

Dean Huijsen Will Join Real Madrid After The End Of The Ongoing Season

Real Madrid released an official statement, which stated, "Real Madrid C. F. and AFC Bournemouth have reached an agreement for the transfer of Dean Huijsen, who will be linked to our club for the next five seasons, from 1 June 2025 to 30 June 2030."

Previously, Huijsen played for the Serie A clubs Juventus and Roma. Following that, he made a move to the Premier League when he joined Bournemouth.

Bournemouth also confirmed that the 20-year-old will be leaving the Premier League club after the end of the ongoing season.

"AFC Bournemouth can confirm that defender Dean Huijsen will join Real Madrid following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season, with the Spanish side having activated a £50 million release clause," Bournemouth wrote in their official statement.