Updated March 29th, 2024 at 19:51 IST

Delivery Man Breaks Down After Zomato Blocks His Account, Company Responds

Zomato delivery man in tears, claims that the company had suspended his account just days before his sister's wedding

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Zomato delivery boy in tears over blocked account
Zomato delivery boy in tears over blocked account | Image:X
Viral Video: A Zomato delivery person in Delhi experienced an emotional breakdown, alleging that the food delivery company had "suspended" his account just days before his sister's wedding. 

An X user, Soham Bhattacharya, met the Zomato delivery man in GTB Nagar and shared his story on X, which went viral.The delivery person informed Soham that Zomato had suspended his account, leading to a financial crisis for him.  

Soham Bhattacharya shared the post with a picture of the delivery partner on X, asking his followers to share the post.  

See the post here: 

"This guy's sister's wedding is in a few days, and Zomato, Zomato Care, blocked his account! He was sobbing like anything near GTB Nagar, going to everyone and asking for some money. He told me he didn't eat anything, saving it all for her wedding. Please make it viral if you can," Soham said in the caption of his post.  

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral, with almost 2 million views. It not only garnered the attention of social media users but also Zomato itself.  

Zomato Care's official account, X, responded to Soham's post, expressing understanding of the repercussions that actions such as account suspension can bring.  

They commented on the post, "understand the impact that actions like blocking an ID can have."  

 

To help the delivery partner, Soham shared a QR code in the comments section and requested his followers to help the man. In his post, Soham Bhattacharya also mentioned that the delivery man was also working for Rapido as his Zomato account was blocked and that he had to collect funds somehow.  

  

Published March 29th, 2024 at 19:51 IST

Viral

