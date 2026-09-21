DG Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera Joins Maha Aarti at Ganpati Mandal Praises Mandal For Preserving Pune’s Ganeshotsav Heritage

Pune: Director General Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera visited the historic Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal in Pune and participated in the evening Maha Aarti on Sunday. During his visit, Lakhera praised the Mandal’s efforts to preserve and promote the rich tradition, culture and history associated with the iconic Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati and Pune’s historic Ganeshotsav.

Following the Maha Aarti, Lt Gen Lakhera was felicitated by the Mandal. He also felicitated and appreciated Festival Cheif of Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal Punit Balan for his efforts towards preserving the cultural and historical legacy of the Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati and promoting the traditional character of Ganeshotsav.

Speaking to the media after the Aarti, Lt Gen Lakhera said that he was overwhelmed to get an opportunity to offer prayers at the historic Ganpati.

“The feeling is the same as that of a devotee. I am an ordinary human being, and for anyone who gets an opportunity to come to the house of God, it is an extraordinary occasion. I am overwhelmed. I thank God for giving me this opportunity,” he said.

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Lt Gen Lakhera also prayed for the progress, security and prosperity of the country.

“My only feeling is that our country should progress, our country should remain safe, our country should become stronger, and all the people of our country should prosper,” he said.

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The Assam Rifles chief also highlighted the historical significance of the Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati, which is closely associated with the freedom movement and the tradition of public Ganeshotsav in Pune.

“When this idol was made, we were slaves of the British. This was the first Ganpati; Ganpati began from here. The biggest inspiration from this is that the nation is supreme,” Lt Gen Lakhera said.

He urged the younger generation to draw inspiration from the history of the mandal and remain connected with their cultural roots.

“Do not forget your culture. Your greatest strength is your culture. Your history will determine your future. Stay connected to your roots,” he said.

Lt Gen Lakhera also encouraged youngsters to consider joining the armed forces, saying, “You come, try, work hard, and join the Army. The Army of the country belongs to the people of the country.”

The visit comes amid the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations in Pune, where the Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal continues to highlight the historical and cultural significance of the city's Ganeshotsav tradition.