  • Diwali-Chhath Travel Boost: Vande Bharat Express Connects New Delhi to Patna in Just 13 Hours | Check Schedule, Fare, and Route

Updated 11 October 2025 at 15:00 IST

Diwali-Chhath Travel Boost: Vande Bharat Express Connects New Delhi to Patna in Just 13 Hours | Check Schedule, Fare, and Route

A special Vande Bharat Express train will run between New Delhi and Patna during Diwali and Chhath 2025.

Reported by: info desk
Diwali-Chhath Travel Boost: Vande Bharat Express Connects New Delhi to Patna in Just 13 Hours
Diwali-Chhath Travel Boost: Vande Bharat Express Connects New Delhi to Patna in Just 13 Hours | Image: X
Are you travelling from Delhi to Bihar during this festive season. If yes, then there is a good news for you. Indian Railways has just announced a special Vande Bharat Express train between New Delhi and Patna, aimed at easing festive travel during Diwali and Chhath Puja in 2025.

This high-speed, limited-run service will offer passengers a faster, more comfortable travel option during the peak season.

Train Schedule and Route

The New Delhi–Patna Vande Bharat Special will operate as train numbers 02254/02253.

New Delhi to Patna (Train No. 02254): Departs at 08:35 AM, arrives in Patna at 09:30 PM (same day).

Patna to New Delhi (Train No. 02253): Departs at 10:00 AM, arrives in New Delhi at 11:30 PM.

The train will run for select dates between October 11 and November 17, 2025, covering a distance of approximately 1,000 km in just 13 hours.

Stoppages include:

Aligarh Junction

Kanpur Central

Prayagraj Junction

Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction

Buxar

Ara

Train Fare and Classes:

Chair Car: Rs 2,595

Executive Class: Rs 4,675

Tickets can be booked via the IRCTC official website or authorized platforms.

This special initiative by Indian Railways is expected to ease passenger traveling between Delhi and Bihar during the festive season.

Published By : Navya Dubey

Published On: 11 October 2025 at 15:00 IST

