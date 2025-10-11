Diwali-Chhath Travel Boost: Vande Bharat Express Connects New Delhi to Patna in Just 13 Hours | Check Schedule, Fare, and Route

Diwali-Chhath Travel Boost: Vande Bharat Express Connects New Delhi to Patna in Just 13 Hours | Image: X

Are you travelling from Delhi to Bihar during this festive season. If yes, then there is a good news for you. Indian Railways has just announced a special Vande Bharat Express train between New Delhi and Patna, aimed at easing festive travel during Diwali and Chhath Puja in 2025.

This high-speed, limited-run service will offer passengers a faster, more comfortable travel option during the peak season.

Train Schedule and Route

The New Delhi–Patna Vande Bharat Special will operate as train numbers 02254/02253.

New Delhi to Patna (Train No. 02254): Departs at 08:35 AM, arrives in Patna at 09:30 PM (same day).

Patna to New Delhi (Train No. 02253): Departs at 10:00 AM, arrives in New Delhi at 11:30 PM.

The train will run for select dates between October 11 and November 17, 2025, covering a distance of approximately 1,000 km in just 13 hours.

Stoppages include:

Aligarh Junction

Kanpur Central

Prayagraj Junction

Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction

Buxar

Ara

Train Fare and Classes:

Chair Car: Rs 2,595

Executive Class: Rs 4,675

Tickets can be booked via the IRCTC official website or authorized platforms.