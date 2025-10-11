Updated 11 October 2025 at 15:00 IST
Diwali-Chhath Travel Boost: Vande Bharat Express Connects New Delhi to Patna in Just 13 Hours | Check Schedule, Fare, and Route
A special Vande Bharat Express train will run between New Delhi and Patna during Diwali and Chhath 2025.
Are you travelling from Delhi to Bihar during this festive season. If yes, then there is a good news for you. Indian Railways has just announced a special Vande Bharat Express train between New Delhi and Patna, aimed at easing festive travel during Diwali and Chhath Puja in 2025.
This high-speed, limited-run service will offer passengers a faster, more comfortable travel option during the peak season.
Train Schedule and Route
The New Delhi–Patna Vande Bharat Special will operate as train numbers 02254/02253.
New Delhi to Patna (Train No. 02254): Departs at 08:35 AM, arrives in Patna at 09:30 PM (same day).
Patna to New Delhi (Train No. 02253): Departs at 10:00 AM, arrives in New Delhi at 11:30 PM.
The train will run for select dates between October 11 and November 17, 2025, covering a distance of approximately 1,000 km in just 13 hours.
Stoppages include:
Aligarh Junction
Kanpur Central
Prayagraj Junction
Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction
Buxar
Ara
Train Fare and Classes:
Chair Car: Rs 2,595
Executive Class: Rs 4,675
Tickets can be booked via the IRCTC official website or authorized platforms.
This special initiative by Indian Railways is expected to ease passenger traveling between Delhi and Bihar during the festive season.
