Diwali 2025 Calendar: When Is Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj?

The festival of lights, Diwali, is one of India’s most celebrated occasions, symbolising the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. The five-day-long festival brings together traditions, family gatherings, sweets, and endless celebrations. In 2025, Diwali will be celebrated with grandeur across India, beginning with Dhanteras and concluding with Bhai Dooj. Here’s a complete calendar of Diwali 2025 and the significance of each day.

Dhanteras – Saturday, October 18, 2025

Dhanteras marks the first day of the Diwali festivities. It is dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurveda and health, and Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. On this day, people buy gold, silver, or new utensils as a sign of prosperity and good luck. Homes are cleaned and decorated with lamps and rangolis, welcoming positive energy and fortune.

Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali – Sunday, October 19, 2025

The second day of the festival, known as Choti Diwali, commemorates Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura. It is a day to cleanse oneself spiritually and physically, preparing for the grand celebration ahead. Many light diyas in the evening, symbolising the removal of darkness and evil.



Diwali or Lakshmi Puja – Monday, October 20, 2025

The main day of Diwali falls on October 20. Devotees perform the Lakshmi Puja in the evening, seeking blessings for wealth and prosperity. Homes and streets shine brightly with diyas, candles, and colourful lights. Families exchange gifts and sweets, while fireworks illuminate the sky, adding to the festive cheer. This day also holds immense significance for business communities as they mark it as the beginning of a new financial year.



Govardhan Puja – Tuesday, October 21, 2025

The fourth day, Govardhan Puja, honours Lord Krishna’s lifting of the Govardhan Hill to protect villagers from torrential rain. People prepare and offer various vegetarian dishes known as Annakoot to Lord Krishna as a symbol of gratitude and devotion.

Bhai Dooj – Thursday, October 23, 2025