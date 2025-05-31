Drunk Driver Causes Havoc On Rishikesh-Tapovan Road: Narrow Escape For Victims

Updated May 31st 2025, 01:31 IST
Uttrakhand: A shocking incident of reckless driving unfolded on the busy Rishikesh-Tapovan road on Thursday. CCTV footage captured the scene in which a drunk driver attempted to overtake another vehicle but lost control in the process. This led to a crash involving a scooter and a tempo that had a woman and her two children inside. Miraculously, they survived the incident with only minor injuries. The driver tried to flee but was apprehended by the bystanders until the police arrived and controlled the matter to make both parties reach a mutual agreement.
However, this is not an isolated case. On Monday, Uttarakhand witnessed a fatal accident, when a car carrying four senior citizens - all residents of Malgarhi, Kirtinagar - plunged into a 40-meter-deep ditch on the Kirtinagar-Badhiyargarh road in Tehri district while returning from a religious ceremony. Teams from the tehsil administration and the State Disaster Response Force were deployed for rescue operations, however, all four occupants lost their lives at the scene. The authorities say that the matter is being investigated.
Both accidents highlight the urgent need for improved road safety in Uttrakhand. With vehicle numbers rising and roads becoming increasingly congested, reckless and drunk driving has become a critical issue. The Tapovan incident, while not resulting in fatalities, is a clear reminder of how quickly lives can be put to risk.
