Drunk Driver Causes Havoc On Rishikesh-Tapovan Road: Narrow Escape For Victims

Uttrakhand: A shocking incident of reckless driving unfolded on the busy Rishikesh-Tapovan road on Thursday. CCTV footage captured the scene in which a drunk driver attempted to overtake another vehicle but lost control in the process. This led to a crash involving a scooter and a tempo that had a woman and her two children inside. Miraculously, they survived the incident with only minor injuries. The driver tried to flee but was apprehended by the bystanders until the police arrived and controlled the matter to make both parties reach a mutual agreement.

The video was posted on X.

Not The First Time

However, this is not an isolated case. On Monday, Uttarakhand witnessed a fatal accident, when a car carrying four senior citizens - all residents of Malgarhi, Kirtinagar - plunged into a 40-meter-deep ditch on the Kirtinagar-Badhiyargarh road in Tehri district while returning from a religious ceremony. Teams from the tehsil administration and the State Disaster Response Force were deployed for rescue operations, however, all four occupants lost their lives at the scene. The authorities say that the matter is being investigated.