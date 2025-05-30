Indian Tourist Attacked by Tiger in Thailand While Taking Selfie, Viral Video Sparks Outrage and Debate on Wildlife Tourism

An Indian tourist got attacked by a tiger while attempting to take a photo at Tiger Kingdom, Phuket. | Image: AI Photo

Thailand: A shocking incident unfolded at Tiger Kingdom in Puket, Thailand when an Indian tourist got attacked by a tiger while attempting to take a picture with the big cat. The frightening moment, captured on video, quickly went viral online and sparked debates about animal cruelty and visitor safety in the "tiger parks".

The footage shows an Indian man walking alongside a chained tiger in an enclosure in Thailand and a man with a stick who is the tiger's trainer. The tourist continuously pats the tiger's back while walking, after which he kneels to pose for a photo. A trainer nearby used a stick to prompt the tiger to sit down, and instead the big cat pounced at him, knocking him to the ground.

Bystanders screamed in horror as staff members quickly rushed to rescue the man from the tiger. As the chaos unfolded, the person filming began to shake the camera, causing the video to become blurry.

The man's condition has not been confirmed, but the person who posted the video said he escaped with only minor injuries.

Internet Reacts

The video, which surfaced on X, was captioned "Apparently an Indian man attacked by a tiger in Thailand. This is one of those places where they keep tigers like pets and people can take selfies, feed them etc etc."

After being posted, the clip quickly went viral, gathering over a million views and sparking a flood of shocked reactions and heated debates among netizens.

Many took to the comments to voice their concern:

“Cats generally do not like being petted on the lower (back) body especially near butts. This man was petting the tiger continuously near above mentioned body area which must have frustrated the tiger. Final straw was when the man cupped it for a photo.”

“Been there. Its tiger kingdom in Phuket. They sedate the tigers Just enough that they dont have the will to attack. Always feared this could happen.”

“This highlights the risks of keeping wild animals as attractions. Tigers aren’t pets — respecting their nature and ensuring proper safety measures is crucial to prevent such incidents.”

Tiger Tourism

The attack has highlighted the unethical practices at many tiger parks in Thailand. Although these places claim to support conservation, many are profit-driven and have poor animal welfare standards. The tigers are either drugged or declawed and forced to interact with tourists, which is stressful for them.