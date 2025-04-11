Dwarka Expressway Tunnel to Open by May-End: Big Relief for Delhi-Gurugram Commuters

Updated April 11th 2025, 18:26 IST
Info: Good news for daily Delhi-Gurugram commuters, the much-anticipated Dwarka Expressway Tunnel is set to open by the end of May 2025. This 3.6-kilometer, eight-lane tunnel, connecting the Dwarka Expressway to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, promises to alleviate the chronic traffic congestion on National Highway 48 (NH-48), the primary route linking Delhi and Gurugram.
Key Features of the Tunnel
Impact on Traffic and Connectivity
The tunnel is expected to significantly reduce travel time and ease the burden on surface roads, benefiting thousands of daily commuters. It will also enhance connectivity to northern destinations like Sonipat, Panipat, and Chandigarh, making it a critical infrastructure upgrade for the region.
Future Developments
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has also announced plans for additional infrastructure projects, including an elevated road from Dhaula Kuan to Manesar and the relocation of the Kherki Daula toll plaza. These initiatives aim to further improve the Delhi-Gurugram corridor.
The Dwarka Expressway Tunnel is government's commitment to modernising its transport infrastructure. As the opening date approaches, commuters can look forward to a smoother and more efficient travel experience.
Published April 11th 2025, 18:26 IST