Dwarka Expressway Tunnel to Open by May-End: Big Relief for Delhi-Gurugram Commuters

Info: Good news for daily Delhi-Gurugram commuters, the much-anticipated Dwarka Expressway Tunnel is set to open by the end of May 2025. This 3.6-kilometer, eight-lane tunnel, connecting the Dwarka Expressway to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, promises to alleviate the chronic traffic congestion on National Highway 48 (NH-48), the primary route linking Delhi and Gurugram.

Key Features of the Tunnel

Strategic Connectivity: The tunnel will streamline travel between key areas such as Gurugram, Dwarka, Vasant Kunj, and Alipur, providing a direct route to the Singhu Border.

Modern Infrastructure: Equipped with advanced safety features, including CCTV surveillance and real-time monitoring systems, the tunnel is designed to ensure commuter safety and efficiency.

Widest of Its Kind: Spanning eight lanes, it will be India's widest tunnel, constructed beneath the IGI Airport premises.

Impact on Traffic and Connectivity

The tunnel is expected to significantly reduce travel time and ease the burden on surface roads, benefiting thousands of daily commuters. It will also enhance connectivity to northern destinations like Sonipat, Panipat, and Chandigarh, making it a critical infrastructure upgrade for the region.

Future Developments

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has also announced plans for additional infrastructure projects, including an elevated road from Dhaula Kuan to Manesar and the relocation of the Kherki Daula toll plaza. These initiatives aim to further improve the Delhi-Gurugram corridor.