’Mumbai One’ Smart Travel Card for All Public Transport Coming Soon – More Details Inside

Updated April 11th 2025, 16:05 IST
Mumbai: Good news for Mumbaikars, as the Maharashtra government is planning to introduce the ‘Mumbai One’ travel card that will work smartly for all public transport. This smart travel card will work on lines of London's Oyster card.
The Maharashtra government is planning to simplify Mumbaikars lives, offering them a transformative leap in public transportation with the upcoming launch of the 'Mumbai One' Smart Travel Card. Announced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, this unified card aims to simplify commuting across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Designed to work seamlessly with Mumbai Metro, monorail, Mumbai local trains, and public buses, the card promises to bring convenience and efficiency to millions of daily travellers.
Key Features of the Mumbai One Card
Benefits for Commuters
The Mumbai One card is a game-changer for the city's bustling transport network:
Upcoming Developments
The initiative is part of a broader modernisation plan for Mumbai's transport system. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that 238 new air-conditioned local trains have been sanctioned for the suburban network, with manufacturing set to begin soon. Additionally, infrastructure projects worth ₹17,000 crore are underway to further enhance the city's connectivity.
The Mumbai One Smart Travel Card is not just a technological upgrade; it represents a step toward a more integrated and commuter-friendly transport system. As the city gears up for this innovation, Mumbaikars can look forward to a smoother and more efficient travel experience.
Published April 11th 2025, 16:05 IST