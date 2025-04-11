’Mumbai One’ Smart Travel Card for All Public Transport Coming Soon – More Details Inside

Mumbai: Good news for Mumbaikars, as the Maharashtra government is planning to introduce the ‘Mumbai One’ travel card that will work smartly for all public transport. This smart travel card will work on lines of London's Oyster card.

Mumbai One Smart Card

The Maharashtra government is planning to simplify Mumbaikars lives, offering them a transformative leap in public transportation with the upcoming launch of the 'Mumbai One' Smart Travel Card. Announced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, this unified card aims to simplify commuting across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Designed to work seamlessly with Mumbai Metro, monorail, Mumbai local trains, and public buses, the card promises to bring convenience and efficiency to millions of daily travellers.

Key Features of the Mumbai One Card

Unified Access: The card will enable commuters to travel across multiple modes of transport without the need for separate tickets.

Ease of Use: Modelled on London's Oyster card, Mumbai One will streamline the payment process, reducing queues and delays.

Modern Architecture: The card's infrastructure is expected to be finalised within a month, ensuring a smooth rollout.

Benefits for Commuters

The Mumbai One card is a game-changer for the city's bustling transport network:

Time-Saving: No more waiting in long lines for tickets.

Cost-Efficiency: Potential discounts for frequent travellers.

Enhanced Connectivity: Seamless travel across the MMR, including metro, monorail, and suburban trains.

Upcoming Developments

The initiative is part of a broader modernisation plan for Mumbai's transport system. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that 238 new air-conditioned local trains have been sanctioned for the suburban network, with manufacturing set to begin soon. Additionally, infrastructure projects worth ₹17,000 crore are underway to further enhance the city's connectivity.