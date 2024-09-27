Published 14:00 IST, September 27th 2024
E-bus Service Launched for Tourists at Ajanta Caves
The Maharashtra tourism department has launched a fleet of 20 electric buses for hassle-free transport of tourists to the Ajanta Caves.
The Maharashtra tourism department has launched a fleet of 20 electric buses for hassle-free transport of tourists to the Ajanta Caves | Image: PTI/Rep Image
