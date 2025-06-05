Eid al-Adha 2025 Holiday: What's Open, What's Closed? Guide to Bakrid Bank, School & Stock Market Closures

Updated 5 June 2025 at 15:39 IST
As Eid al-Adha 2025 approaches, Muslims across India are preparing for the celebration. It is the second-holiest festival of Islam and is celebrated based on the sighting of the crescent moon. Bakrid is expected to be observed in India on Friday, June 7. But with the festivities on the weekend, questions about what’s open and what’s close come to mind.
Muslims are looking forward to celebrate Eid al-Adha on June 7, 2025 but it depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. Most schools, colleges and government offices will remain closed on this date.
Bank Holidays for Bakrid vary by region. On Friday, June 6, banks in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi (Kerala) will remain closed.
On Saturday, June 7, most banks nationwide will be shut except for branches in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram will operate as usual, since the first Saturday of the month is not a bank holiday in these cities.
All banks will be closed on Sunday, June 8 for the regular weekly holiday.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open on both June 6 and 7, following standard hours as Bakrid is not a scheduled trading holiday.
Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the last month in the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival recalls Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to follow God’s command. Just as he was about to carry out the sacrifice, God replaced his son with a ram. Today, the act of animal sacrifice symbolises devotion.
