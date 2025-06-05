Eid al-Adha 2025 Holiday: What's Open, What's Closed? Guide to Bakrid Bank, School & Stock Market Closures

As Eid al-Adha 2025 approaches, Muslims across India are preparing for the celebration. It is the second-holiest festival of Islam and is celebrated based on the sighting of the crescent moon. Bakrid is expected to be observed in India on Friday, June 7. But with the festivities on the weekend, questions about what’s open and what’s close come to mind.

School and Government Offices

Muslims are looking forward to celebrate Eid al-Adha on June 7, 2025 but it depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. Most schools, colleges and government offices will remain closed on this date.

Bank Closures

Bank Holidays for Bakrid vary by region. On Friday, June 6, banks in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi (Kerala) will remain closed.

On Saturday, June 7, most banks nationwide will be shut except for branches in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram will operate as usual, since the first Saturday of the month is not a bank holiday in these cities.

All banks will be closed on Sunday, June 8 for the regular weekly holiday.

Stock Market Operation

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open on both June 6 and 7, following standard hours as Bakrid is not a scheduled trading holiday.

Eid al-Adha: Prophet Ibrahim’s Sacrifice