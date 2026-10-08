From Business House to Multi Brand Group: How Diversification Is Reshaping India's Building Materials Industry

India's building materials industry is seeing a gradual shift from single-category businesses towards broader portfolios covering multiple products and applications. Growing demand for branded materials, changing consumer preferences and the expansion of organised retail are encouraging companies to enter adjacent categories and build wider networks.

Industry research has also pointed to a growing shift towards premium and branded building materials, alongside stronger distribution and retail networks.

Diversification allows companies to participate in more parts of the construction and interior materials value chain. A business that traditionally operates in one category can expand into related segments such as laminates, plywood, veneers, flooring and other surface solutions.

For companies serving similar customer groups, this can create opportunities to use existing manufacturing capabilities, dealer networks and retail infrastructure across multiple categories.

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Olympic Decor LLP's expansion of the Royale Touche portfolio illustrates this approach. The brand has developed a presence across seven principal verticals, covering laminates, plywood, veneers, acrylic, wooden flooring, compact laminates and exterior laminates.

Its portfolio has expanded over time, with compact laminate manufacturing introduced in 2012, engineered wooden flooring in 2018, premium plywood in 2022, premium engineered veneers in 2024 and decorative acrylic sheets in 2025.

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The expansion reflects a wider trend in the sector towards offering complementary products under a common brand identity. For consumers and professionals such as architects and interior designers, a broader portfolio can simplify material discovery and procurement, while businesses can build relationships across several categories rather than relying on a single product segment.

Diversification also requires supporting capabilities beyond product development. Manufacturing, distribution and retail infrastructure become important as companies add categories. Olympic Decor's portfolio is supported by investments in specialised manufacturing businesses, including an 88% equity holding in Royal Touch Industries Private Limited and a 45.15% holding in Crown Decor Private Limited.

The two businesses support different parts of the portfolio, including plywood, engineered wood and decorative surface products.

The distribution side has also become an important part of the model. The Royale Touche network includes more than 20,000 dealers, over 30 distributors and more than 240 exclusive Experience Centres. The growth of such formats reflects the broader development of organised retail in building and interior materials, where customers increasingly have access to dedicated spaces for comparing materials and exploring different applications.

International expansion is another area where broader portfolios can provide opportunities. Products manufactured by the group companies supporting Royale Touche are reported to reach more than 70 countries across six continents, including markets in Europe, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Southeast Asia and Oceania. For Indian manufacturers and building material businesses, exports provide an additional market beyond domestic construction and interior demand.

The move towards multi-category businesses is also changing how companies approach competition. Instead of competing only on individual product specifications, businesses are increasingly looking at brand strength, distribution, product breadth, manufacturing capabilities and customer access as connected parts of their growth strategies.

Recent developments across India's building materials and interiors sectors show companies expanding product portfolios while strengthening retail and channel networks.

For Olympic Decor, the expansion of Royale Touche has followed this broader model of entering related categories while building supporting manufacturing and distribution capabilities. The company's portfolio development demonstrates how a business can move from a narrower product focus towards a multi-category structure without moving away from its core market.

As India's construction and interiors market continues to evolve, diversification is likely to remain an important strategy for building material companies. Premiumisation, organised retail, wider distribution and demand for more integrated interior solutions are creating opportunities for businesses that can operate across multiple categories.