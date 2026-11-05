From Category Creation to Consumer Trust: How Philips Is Shaping India’s Home Appliance Market

India’s home appliance market is undergoing a shift as consumers increasingly look beyond basic functionality and seek products that offer convenience, better performance and greater versatility. From experimenting with new cooking methods to becoming more conscious of indoor air quality, households are gradually integrating technology into their everyday routines.

For Philips, this shift represents an opportunity to build on categories it has helped establish in India. Recognised by Euromonitor International as India’s No. 1 Air Fryer Brand, Philips has spent years building consumer awareness and confidence in a category that was once relatively unfamiliar to Indian households.

Reflecting on the brand’s journey, Gulbahar Taurani, MD & CEO, Versuni India Home Solutions Ltd., believes that the growth of the air fryer category has been driven by a combination of innovation, consumer education and sustained engagement.

“When we introduced air fryers in India in 2012, we were asking consumers to reconsider something deeply embedded in our food culture: frying. There was understandable scepticism about whether the taste and texture would meet expectations. We realised early on that this was not a category we could build through advertising alone,” he says.

Advertisement

The brand focused on in-store demonstrations, retail partnerships and direct consumer engagement to help people experience the technology firsthand. Over time, this approach helped establish air frying as a more familiar cooking solution.

Beyond the idea of healthier cooking

While reduced-oil cooking continues to be an important consideration, consumer perceptions of air fryers have evolved considerably. The appliance is increasingly being seen as a versatile cooking companion rather than simply an alternative to deep frying.

Advertisement

Today's consumers are exploring different applications, including grilling, baking, roasting, toasting and reheating. Philips is also expanding the capabilities of its products with functions such as fermentation, curd setting and slow dehydration.

According to Taurani, the next phase of category growth will depend on how naturally air fryers fit into Indian cooking habits.

“Indian consumers will not compromise on taste. They want to prepare familiar foods such as snacks, paneer, vegetables and kebabs, while enjoying the convenience of the appliance. Our larger ambition is to make the Philips Airfryer an integral part of everyday Indian cooking.”

The brand's innovation strategy also takes into account the diversity of Indian households. Different family sizes, cooking preferences and budgets call for a varied product portfolio, with options ranging from single-basket models for everyday use to larger-capacity and double-basket appliances that allow multiple dishes to be prepared simultaneously.

Beyond product features, reliability, ease of cleaning, intuitive controls and consistent cooking performance are becoming increasingly important to consumers as the category matures.

Taking the category beyond metropolitan markets

The opportunity for air fryers is no longer restricted to India's metropolitan cities. Changing food habits, greater experimentation with cuisines and the growing availability of frozen and ready-to-cook foods are creating opportunities in Tier II and Tier III markets as well.

However, expanding adoption will require continued consumer education and wider product accessibility. Philips believes that demonstrations and relevant product offerings will play an important role in helping consumers in smaller cities understand the appliance and its everyday applications.

Alongside cooking appliances, indoor air quality is another category where consumer awareness is gradually gaining importance. Philips has also been recognised by Euromonitor International as India's No. 1 Air Purifier Brand, with its approach centred on filtration technology, product performance and ease of use.

Its air purifiers incorporate HEPA NanoProtect filtration, which captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns. The brand's AeraSense technology scans the air 1,000 times per second, detecting pollutants and adjusting purification in Auto mode. Features such as SilentWings technology and the Philips Air+ app further contribute to the consumer experience.

Making indoor air quality a more consistent conversation

Despite growing concerns around pollution, awareness of indoor air quality remains an area that requires attention. Taurani points out that conversations around air pollution in India are often driven by visible smog, while the importance of indoor air quality is not always fully understood.

Air purifiers can help filter specified airborne pollutants, depending on the filtration technology, product capabilities and conditions in which they are used. However, they should form part of a broader approach that includes appropriate ventilation, regular cleaning and reducing sources of pollution wherever possible.

For the category to move beyond seasonal demand, the industry will need to focus on educating consumers about dust, allergens and other airborne particles that can affect indoor environments throughout the year. Clear communication around product capabilities, room suitability and filter maintenance will be equally important.

Local manufacturing as a growth priority

As the market evolves, strengthening local manufacturing capabilities is becoming an important part of Philips' India strategy. When the company announced its localisation roadmap in 2024, around 70% of its India portfolio was locally manufactured, with an ambition to increase this closer to 90%.

Since then, the company has expanded its manufacturing footprint in Ahmedabad and Chennai. These facilities include air fryer production, automated robotic coating and a dedicated air fryer motor line, while the Ahmedabad expansion also includes air purifier assembly capabilities.

For Taurani, localisation goes beyond manufacturing products within the country. It is also about developing a stronger domestic supplier ecosystem, improving supply-chain resilience and responding more effectively to the needs of Indian consumers.

“Make in India is not just about where products are manufactured; it is about building the capability to innovate, scale and serve Indian consumers better,” he says.

The road ahead for India's home appliance industry

Looking ahead, the industry is likely to see opportunities in categories that address evolving consumer needs and make everyday tasks simpler. At the same time, brands will need to navigate price sensitivity, competition, regulatory changes and supply-chain challenges.

Philips sees opportunities across air fryers, air purifiers and other home appliance categories, including garment steamers and coffee machines. Its Philips OneChef offering is another example of its focus on developing solutions that respond to Indian cooking preferences.

Taurani believes that the future of the Indian home will be shaped by appliances that combine functionality with thoughtful innovation. Connected and AI-enabled technologies could make appliances more intuitive, but their value will ultimately depend on how effectively they simplify everyday experiences.

For Philips, the long-term focus remains on meaningful innovation, consumer education, accessibility, stronger retail partnerships and localisation.