Gautam Adani Contributes ₹11 Crore to Assam Flood Relief; Adani Foundation Aids 8,000 Families in Upper Assam

Guwahati: Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, has contributed ₹11 crore to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood-hit regions of the state.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged the donation on X, noting that the assistance would bolster the state’s ongoing flood response and benefit thousands of affected families.

Complementing this contribution, the Adani Foundation, the social arm of the Adani Group, has launched a targeted flood relief programme across Upper Assam, with support from Adani Smart Meter and Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Airport Holdings Limited. The initiative is delivering relief kits to nearly 8,000 families in the Nazira Sub-Division of Sivasagar district and in Silapathar in Dhemaji district.

Each kit contains essential food supplies, medicines, and sanitation and hygiene materials to help households meet immediate needs while they begin recovery. The distribution covers 14 villages in Nazira—Gurmur Miri (Nepali Basti), Santak Grant, Baligaon, Rojapool Duwarah Gaon, Bamunpukhuri, Gohain Gaon (Komol Sapori), Hulang Katoni, Hulang Kalita, Bengmora Konwar Gaon, Bailung Gaon, Miri Gaon, Ougurijan and Bihubor Grant—as well as flood-affected areas of Silapathar. Teams are prioritising remote and hard-to-reach locations to ensure aid reaches those most in need.

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The Adani Foundation has described the current relief work as the first stage of a longer recovery process, reaffirming its commitment to helping communities rebuild and strengthen resilience in the aftermath of the floods.

